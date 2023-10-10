Who is playing Thursday Night Football in Week 6?
The AFC gets to take center stage for the first time on Thursday Night Football in Week 6.
As pretty much everyone expected, last week's Thursday Night Football matchup was a dud. The Chicago Bears blew out the Washington Commanders as D.J. Moore nearly singlehandedly won fantasy football matchups with a three-touchdown explosion in the game.
The matchup also marked the fourth consecutive week that Thursday night action featured two teams from the NFC, which makes sense since most of the nation's stronger media markets feature NFC teams.
The AFC is finally up for a Thursday night spotlight in Week 6 as the reigning champs are set to take center stage.
Thursday Night Football matchup, Week 6: Teams, TV schedule, time
This week's Thursday night game is an AFC West showdown between the 4-1 Kansas City Chiefs and 1-4 Denver Broncos. Amazon is surely hoping that Taylor Swift decides to watch the game at Arrowhead Stadium since the actual matchup could be a blowout.
The Chiefs took care of business in Week 5, beating the Minnesota Vikings 27-20 on the road as Patrick Mahomes threw for 281 yards on an efficient 31-of-41 passing day with a pair of touchdowns. Travis Kelce also dodged an injury bullet after leaving the game in the first half with an ankle injury, but he managed to return after halftime and caught a touchdown for good measure.
The Broncos are coming off a brutal 31-21 loss to the New York Jets that saw former head coach Nathaniel Hackett get his revenge on the organization and Sean Payton, who ripped the job Hackett did as his predecessor in the offseason. With two games against Kansas City in the next three weeks, Denver's season is very much in danger of becoming completely irrelevant by Halloween.
The bitter rivalry has become extremely lopsided of late with the Chiefs winning 15 consecutive games against the Broncos dating back to 2015. Denver hasn't beaten Kansas City since Peyton Manning was their quarterback, a run that Russell Wilson will look to end on Thursday.
Thursday Night Football will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET on Oct. 12. You can catch Broncos-Chiefs in primetime streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.