Who is the College GameDay guest picker for Week 3 Tennessee vs. Oklahoma?

One native Oklahoman will join the College GameDay crew on Saturday.

By Megan Melle

The Hosts of College Gameday during their show early morning before the NCAA college football game between Texas Longhorns Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023 in Dallas, Texas. This game makes up the119th rivalry match up.
The Hosts of College Gameday during their show early morning before the NCAA college football game between Texas Longhorns Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023 in Dallas, Texas. This game makes up the119th rivalry match up. / Ricardo Brazziell / USA TODAY NETWORK
College GameDay is heading to Norman, Oklahoma, to broadcast live ahead of the Sooners’ marquee matchup against the No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers. And what proud Oklahoman might make the most sense for an appearance on GameDay? That would be country music star and The Voice coach Blake Shelton, who will join Rece Davis, Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee and former Alabama football coach Nick Saban as the guest picker for Week 4.

College GameDay Week 4 guest picker 

Shelton is a member of the Oklahoma Hall of Fame and the Grand Ole Opry. He's won 10 Country Music Association awards, six Academy of Country Music awards and has been a longtime coach on NBC's The Voice.

He's previously been asked if he’s an OU or OSU fan, and while the answer has been “Whichever sells me an album," we can all but assume that on Saturday, he will have no problem picking the No. 15 Sooners.

Oklahoma is playing their first-ever SEC matchup as a member of the conference, and the storylines are writing themselves. Their first SEC test will challenge their defensive strength and bring home a former Sooner himself, Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel. Read our full preview here.

College GameDay Week 4 schedule

College GameDay will kick off on Saturday morning, September 21. 

  • 9 a.m. ET: College GameDay from Norman, Oklahoma, on ESPN
  • 7:30 p.m. ET: Oklahoma vs. Tennessee on ABC

2024 College GameDay guest pickers

  • Week 0 in Dublin: Seamus 
  • Week 1 at Texas A&M: Johnny Manziel 
  • Week 2 at Michigan: Michael Phelps
  • Week 3 at South Carolina: Dawn Staley

