Who is throwing out the first pitch at the MLB London Series?
Baseball fans are in for a treat this weekend with the MLB London Series, which will be contested at London Stadium by the New York Mets and the Philadelphia Phillies.
Though the Phillies are well above the Mets in the standings, both enter the weekend playing quality baseball. Both teams are in the midst of a three-game winning streak thanks to the Mets' recent sweep of the Nationals and the Phillies' sweep of the Brewers. Besides being an important pair of games for both clubs, though, the London Series is a chance to celebrate the game of baseball internationally, which is why Major League Baseball has set up fun events in and around the stadium for fans to enjoy.
Fans that attend the game will get to see a mascot race that features Winston Churchill, King Henry VIII and Freddy Mercury, while London's famed Trafalgar Square will host a variety of things to see and do, including a DJ, batting cages, between-innings entertainment, and food inspired by both teams.
Another one of the ways MLB is able to celebrate this historic event is with the ceremonial first pitch. This will be the third time MLB has played games in England, following visits by the Yankees and Red Sox in 2019 and the Cubs and Cardinals last year. Participants from the Invictus Games threw out the first pitch back in 2019, while cricket rivals James Anderson and Nathan Lyon threw out the first pitch last year.
Who will be throwing out the first pitch in the MLB London Series this year?
Major League Baseball has sought to appeal not only to British fans that attend the games this year, but fans of both teams, as well. That's why Mets fan Matthew Broderick, known for his roles in Ferris Bueller's Day Off, The Lion King and The Producers, will be throwing out the first pitch on Saturday, and Phillies fan Rob McElhenney, known for It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Mythic Quest and Welcome to Wrexham, will throw out the first pitch on Sunday.
Broderick has played numerous roles in London's West End, and he's currently starring there in the Neil Simon play Plaza Suite with his wife, Sarah Jessica Parker. McElhenney has gained a large following across the pond thanks to his purchase of Welsh soccer club Wrexham A.F.C. with fellow actor Ryan Reynolds of Deadpool fame.
The actual first pitch of Saturday's game will take place at 1:10 p.m. ET, while Sunday's first pitch will take place at 10:10 a.m. ET. Saturday's game will air on Fox, while Sunday's will be on ESPN. Tickets are still available for both games.