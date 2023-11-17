Who is Uncle T? Conspiracies bloom as Michigan booster linked to sign-stealing scheme
The Michigan sign-stealing scandal has taken every twist and turn imaginable. And another one always seems to be around the corner.
On Friday, the latest crop of reporting that'll make you go "wait really?" is probably the worst for Michigan yet: The Wolverines fired linebackers coach Chris Partridge for allegedly destroying evidence and a Michigan booster called "Uncle T" has been linked as a financial backer of the whole scheme.
That's all according to Ross Dellenger and Dan Wetzel of Yahoo Sports.
Who is the Michigan booster, Uncle T? Twitter wants to know
The existence of an "Uncle T" took off on Twitter immediately with many jumping to the comedic conclusion that it might be Tom Brady
Unfortunately for those of us rooting for the funniest outcome possible at every turn of this Michigan debacle, Wetzel put the kibosh on the Brady specualtion.
But that didn't stop Twitter from coming up with some other hilarious options.
So who really is Uncle T? There is plenty of speculation around that on Twitter. So take it for what it's worth.
UPDATE: Smith denied being Uncle T or having any involvement with the sign-stealing scheme, per Dellenger. However, he did confirm being removed from the Michigan NIL collective Champions Circle.
Regardless of identity, the mere fact that the NCAA believes him to be a Michigan booster is the biggest problem for the Wolverines.
Yahoo Sports' report cited sources claiming no evidence has linked Jim Harbaugh to the sign-stealing scheme. However, multiple members of his staff are now implicated along with a university booster.
No links to Harbaugh need to be made to give the NCAA plenty of reason to hit Michigan with substantial penalties. USC was wallopped over the Reggie Bush scandal because they "should have known" what was going on with impermissible benefits that were being handed out by someone unaffiliated with the university. Having so many figures directly linked to the staff and program puts a target on Michigan's back that they'll have a hard time shaking.