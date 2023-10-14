Who is Justin Herbert’s brother on the Oregon Ducks?
Chargers star Justin Herbert has a brother on the Oregon football team.
Justin Herbert was a star quarterback for the Oregon Ducks before he was drafted by the Chargers and launched a promising NFL career.
But the Herbert family isn't done with the Ducks.
Justin has two brothers, Mitchell and Patrick. Patrick Herbert, the youngest of the trio, currently plays for Oregon.
Patrick is a 6-foot-5 tight end. He was a four-star prospect in the class of 2019, ranking as the top recruit in the state of Oregon according to 247Sports.
While he played briefly as a true freshman, he took a redshirt and then missed the 2020 and 2021 seasons with injury. In 2022, he played his first full season and caught six passes for 95 yards. He scored his first touchdown against Cal.
In 2023, Herbert equaled his catch total from the previous year in the first five games with six catches for 66 yards.
Justin Herbert played four seasons for the Ducks from 2016 to 2019. As a senior, he tossed 32 touchdowns with six interceptions and amassed 3,471 yards.
The Chargers made him the No. 6 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft and that selection has paid off in spades.
Herbert quickly emerged as one of the most promising young quarterbacks in the NFL. He threw for 4,300 yards or more in each of his first three seasons.
Patrick is a redshirt junior, so he could go to the NFL or come back for the 2024 college football season if he wants.
Either way, the Herbert family has made their mark on Oregon football and will always be welcome in Eugene.