Who owns the Kansas City Chiefs? Hunt family wealth, explained
By Scott Rogust
The Kansas City Chiefs have the chance to win their fourth Super Bowl title in franchise history. Their first win came back in 1969 after beating the Minnesota Vikings 23-7 in Super Bowl 4. They wouldn't make it back to the Super Bowl until 50 years later, when they beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-20. Since then, the Chiefs have been frequent participants in the Super Bowl and are now set to battle for the Lombardi for the fourth time since 2019.
On Sunday, Feb. 11, the Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 58 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev. With a win, the Hunt family will have their fourth Lombardi Trophy that they can display in their facility in Kansas City.
For the casual fans, you are probably wondering who owns the Chiefs and what their wealth is.
Who owns the Kansas City Chiefs?
The Hunt family owns the Kansas City Chiefs football team. Founder Lamar Hunt created a franchise for the American Football League back in 1960, but in Dallas, where they were known as the Texans. After spending three years in Dallas, Hunt moved the franchise to Kansas City and changed their name to the Chiefs.
Lamar ran the franchise until his death in 2006. Clark and his family took over as owners of the team. Clark became the chairman of the Chiefs in 2005, a role he still holds.
Clark was one of the founders of Major League Soccer, where he and his father ran the Kansas City Wizards until selling the team in 2006. Clark also previously ran the Columbus Crew until 2013. He currently owns the FC Dallas soccer club.
Hunt family wealth and net worth, explained
The Hunt family's wealth comes from oil wildcatter H.L. Hunt, the father of Lamar and grandfather of Clark, according to Forbes. Their fortune was founded in 1934. H.L. ran Hunt Petroleum until his eldest children, Margaret and H.L. Hunt III, sold it to XTO Energy in 2008 for $4.2 billion in cash and stock.
As of 2024, the Hunt family's net worth is $24.8 billion, per Forbes. In fact, Forbes lists the Hunt family as the 12th richest family in America in 2024.