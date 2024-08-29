Fansided

Who’s in the Big 12 Conference? Explaining conference realignment, new schedules and more

Here's everything you'll need to know about the new-look Big 12.

By Austen Bundy

The Big 12 school's logos on display at the Big 12 Conference's Media Day on July 10, 2024.
The Big 12 school's logos on display at the Big 12 Conference's Media Day on July 10, 2024. / Michelle Gardner/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK
facebooktwitterreddit

The Big 12 added four more schools in 2024 year after losing Texas and Oklahoma to the SEC. It also added four other schools from the American Athletic and Mountain West conferences in 2023.

With a total of 16 members as the Big 12 enters the 2024-25 college football season, the conference looks a whole lot different these days.

Let's take a look at all the new members, how the schedule works and how all the teams in the Big 12 stack up this year.

Big 12 members, schedule, tie-breakers and more

  1. Current Big 12 membership
  2. Arizona Wildcats
  3. Arizona State Sun Devils
  4. Colorado Buffaloes
  5. Utah Utes
  6. How the Big 12 schedule works
  7. Big 12 Conference championship game tie-breakers
  8. Big 12 head coaches
  9. Big 12 in the rankings

Current Big 12 membership

School

Year joined

Home stadium

Arizona

2024

Arizona Stadium, Tucson, AZ

Arizona State

2024

Mountain America Stadium, Tempe, AZ

Baylor

1996

McLane Stadium, Waco, TX

BYU

2023

LaVell Edwards Stadium, Provo, UT

Central Florida

2023

Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL

Cincinnati

2023

Nippert Stadium, Cincinnati, OH

Colorado

2024 (original member in 1996, left for Pac-12 in 2010)

Folsom Field, Boulder, CO

Houston

2023

TDECU Stadium, Houston, TX

Iowa State

1996

Jack Trice Stadium, Ames, IA

Kansas

1996

David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, Lawrence, KS

Kansas State

1996

Bill Snyder Family Stadium, Manhattan, KS

Oklahoma State

1996

Boone Pickens Stadium, Stillwater, OK

TCU

2012

Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, TX

Texas Tech

1996

Jones AT&T Stadium, Lubbock, TX

Utah

2024

Rice-Eccles Stadium, Salt Lake City, UT

West Virginia

2012

Milan Puskar Stadium, Morgantown, WV

New Big 12 members

1. Arizona Wildcats

Arizona Wildcats football helmet
Nov 25, 2022; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of an Arizona Wildcats helmet on the field during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The University of Arizona was a member of the Pac-12 Conference from 1978-2023 and joined the Big 12 officially in August 2024. The Wildcats went 10-3 last season and finished third in the Pac-12, earning the No. 11 ranking in the final Associated Press poll.

2. Arizona State Sun Devils

Arizona State Sun Devils football helmet
Nov 25, 2022; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of an Arizona State Sun Devils helmet during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Arizona State University was a member of the Pac-12 Conference from 1978-2023, joining the Big 12 in August 2024. The Sun Devils finished 3-9 last season and 11th in the Pac-12.

3. Colorado Buffaloes

Colorado Buffaloes football helmet
Oct 19, 2019; Pullman, WA, USA; Colorado Buffaloes helmet sits during a football game against the Washington State Cougars in the first at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports / James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Colorado University was an original member of the Big Eight Conference (re-branded the Big 12 in 1996) in 1948, leaving for the Pac-12 in 2010. The Buffaloes rejoined the Big 12 in August 2024 after finishing 4-8 and last in the Pac-12 last season.

4. Utah Utes

Utah Utes football helmet
Sep 29, 2018; Pullman, WA, USA; A Utah Utes helmet sits before a game against the Washington State Cougars at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports / James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

The University of Utah was a member of the Pac-12 Conference from 2011-23, having previously left the Mountain West Conference where it had resided since 1999. The Utes joined the Big 12 in August 2024 after going 8-5 and finishing fifth in the Pac-12 last year.

Former Big 12 members

School

Big 12 tenure

Where are they now?

Missouri Tigers

1996-2011

SEC

Nebraska Cornhuskers

1996-2010

Big Ten

Oklahoma Sooners

1996-2023

SEC

Texas A&M

1996-2011

SEC

Texas Longhorns

1996-2023

SEC

Big 12 division history

The Big 12 Conference was broken into two divisions (North/South) from 1996-2010. Starting with the 2011 season, divisions were eliminated and teams played a total of 11 regular season games (three non-conference and eight conference opponents).

How the Big 12 schedule works

Scheduling rules

The Big 12 introduced what it calls a "football scheduling matrix" for the 2024-27 seasons, according to the conference website. Over the course of the four seasons each team will play one another at least once home and away.

The conference says it prioritized "geography, historic matchups and rivalries as well as competitive balance" when designing the system.

Upcoming Big 12 schedules

Big 12 Conference championship game tie-breakers

The top two teams after finishing the regular season will participate in the Big 12 Championship game at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, TX on Dec. 7, 2024.

The winner of the head-to-head between the top two teams will be named the home team and the loser the visiting team. If no head-to-head occurred during the regular season or it resulted in a tie, then the following tie-breakers will be applied. These also apply in the event of a two-team tie for second place.

  1. Win percentage against the next highest placed common opponent in the standings
  2. Win percentage against all common conference opponents
  3. Combined win percentage in conference games of conference opponents
  4. Total number of wins in a 12-game season
  5. Highest ranking by SportSource Analytics following the last weekend of regular-season games
  6. Coin toss

Big 12 head coaches

School

Coach

Tenure

Arizona

Brent Brennan

2024-present

Arizona State

Kenny Dillingham

2023-present

Baylor

Dave Aranda

2020-present

BYU

Kalani Sitake

2015-present

Central Florida

Gus Malzahn

2021-present

Cincinnati

Scott Satterfield

2023-present

Colorado

Deion Sanders

2023-present

Houston

Willie Fritz

2023-present

Iowa State

Matt Campbell

2016-present

Kansas

Lance Leipold

2021-present

Kansas State

Chris Kleiman

2018-present

Oklahoma State

Mike Gundy

2005-present

TCU

Sonny Dykes

2021-present

Texas Tech

Joey McGuire

2022-present

Utah

Kyle Whittingham

2005-present

West Virginia

Neal Brown

2019-present

New Big 12 head coaches

Brent Brennan, Arizona:

Brennan was the head coach of San Jose State from 2017-23, posting a 34-48 record in that span and making three bowl game appearances. He will make his debut with the Wildcats on Aug. 31 as they host New Mexico in their season opener.

Former Big 12 head coaches

Jedd Fisch, Arizona (2021-23)

Fisch departed Arizona for the national champion runner-up Washington Huskies in January. He posted a 16-21 record during his tenure in Tucson, winning the Alamo Bowl in his final year and finishing third in the Pac-12 (No. 11 nationally).

Steve Sarkisian, Texas (2021-present)

Sarkisian and the Longhorns officially departed the Big 12 for the SEC in August. The fourth-year head coach in Austin left the conference with a 25-14 record, claiming the title in 2023 and participating in the College Football Playoff as the No. 3 seed.

Brent Venables, Oklahoma (2021-present)

Venables and the Sooners followed Texas to the SEC in August. The third-year head coach in Norman left the conference with a 16-10 record and no championship game appearances.

Big 12 in the rankings

Preseason AP poll

No. 12 Utah
No. 17 Oklahoma State
No. 18 Kansas State
No. 21 Arizona
No. 22 Kansas

Preseason coaches poll

No. 13 Utah
No. 17 Kansas State
No. 18 Oklahoma State
No. 21 Arizona
No. 24 Kansas

Big 12 Conference preseason media poll

Team

Votes (first place votes)

1. Utah

906 (20)

2. Kansas State

889 (19)

3. Oklahoma State

829 (14)

4. Kansas

772 (5)

5. Arizona

762 (3)

6. Iowa State

661

7. West Virginia

581

8. Central Florida

551

9. Texas Tech

532

10. TCU

436

11. Colorado

400

12. Baylor

268

13. BYU

215

14. Cincinnati

196

15. Houston

157

16. Arizona State

141

feed

Home/College Football