Who’s in the Big 12 Conference? Explaining conference realignment, new schedules and more
By Austen Bundy
The Big 12 added four more schools in 2024 year after losing Texas and Oklahoma to the SEC. It also added four other schools from the American Athletic and Mountain West conferences in 2023.
With a total of 16 members as the Big 12 enters the 2024-25 college football season, the conference looks a whole lot different these days.
Let's take a look at all the new members, how the schedule works and how all the teams in the Big 12 stack up this year.
Big 12 members, schedule, tie-breakers and more
Current Big 12 membership
School
Year joined
Home stadium
Arizona
2024
Arizona Stadium, Tucson, AZ
Arizona State
2024
Mountain America Stadium, Tempe, AZ
Baylor
1996
McLane Stadium, Waco, TX
BYU
2023
LaVell Edwards Stadium, Provo, UT
Central Florida
2023
Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL
Cincinnati
2023
Nippert Stadium, Cincinnati, OH
Colorado
2024 (original member in 1996, left for Pac-12 in 2010)
Folsom Field, Boulder, CO
Houston
2023
TDECU Stadium, Houston, TX
Iowa State
1996
Jack Trice Stadium, Ames, IA
Kansas
1996
David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, Lawrence, KS
Kansas State
1996
Bill Snyder Family Stadium, Manhattan, KS
Oklahoma State
1996
Boone Pickens Stadium, Stillwater, OK
TCU
2012
Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, TX
Texas Tech
1996
Jones AT&T Stadium, Lubbock, TX
Utah
2024
Rice-Eccles Stadium, Salt Lake City, UT
West Virginia
2012
Milan Puskar Stadium, Morgantown, WV
New Big 12 members
1. Arizona Wildcats
The University of Arizona was a member of the Pac-12 Conference from 1978-2023 and joined the Big 12 officially in August 2024. The Wildcats went 10-3 last season and finished third in the Pac-12, earning the No. 11 ranking in the final Associated Press poll.
2. Arizona State Sun Devils
Arizona State University was a member of the Pac-12 Conference from 1978-2023, joining the Big 12 in August 2024. The Sun Devils finished 3-9 last season and 11th in the Pac-12.
3. Colorado Buffaloes
Colorado University was an original member of the Big Eight Conference (re-branded the Big 12 in 1996) in 1948, leaving for the Pac-12 in 2010. The Buffaloes rejoined the Big 12 in August 2024 after finishing 4-8 and last in the Pac-12 last season.
4. Utah Utes
The University of Utah was a member of the Pac-12 Conference from 2011-23, having previously left the Mountain West Conference where it had resided since 1999. The Utes joined the Big 12 in August 2024 after going 8-5 and finishing fifth in the Pac-12 last year.
Former Big 12 members
School
Big 12 tenure
Where are they now?
Missouri Tigers
1996-2011
SEC
Nebraska Cornhuskers
1996-2010
Big Ten
Oklahoma Sooners
1996-2023
SEC
Texas A&M
1996-2011
SEC
Texas Longhorns
1996-2023
SEC
Big 12 division history
The Big 12 Conference was broken into two divisions (North/South) from 1996-2010. Starting with the 2011 season, divisions were eliminated and teams played a total of 11 regular season games (three non-conference and eight conference opponents).
How the Big 12 schedule works
Scheduling rules
The Big 12 introduced what it calls a "football scheduling matrix" for the 2024-27 seasons, according to the conference website. Over the course of the four seasons each team will play one another at least once home and away.
The conference says it prioritized "geography, historic matchups and rivalries as well as competitive balance" when designing the system.
Upcoming Big 12 schedules
Big 12 Conference championship game tie-breakers
The top two teams after finishing the regular season will participate in the Big 12 Championship game at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, TX on Dec. 7, 2024.
The winner of the head-to-head between the top two teams will be named the home team and the loser the visiting team. If no head-to-head occurred during the regular season or it resulted in a tie, then the following tie-breakers will be applied. These also apply in the event of a two-team tie for second place.
- Win percentage against the next highest placed common opponent in the standings
- Win percentage against all common conference opponents
- Combined win percentage in conference games of conference opponents
- Total number of wins in a 12-game season
- Highest ranking by SportSource Analytics following the last weekend of regular-season games
- Coin toss
Big 12 head coaches
School
Coach
Tenure
Arizona
Brent Brennan
2024-present
Arizona State
Kenny Dillingham
2023-present
Baylor
Dave Aranda
2020-present
BYU
Kalani Sitake
2015-present
Central Florida
Gus Malzahn
2021-present
Cincinnati
Scott Satterfield
2023-present
Colorado
Deion Sanders
2023-present
Houston
Willie Fritz
2023-present
Iowa State
Matt Campbell
2016-present
Kansas
Lance Leipold
2021-present
Kansas State
Chris Kleiman
2018-present
Oklahoma State
Mike Gundy
2005-present
TCU
Sonny Dykes
2021-present
Texas Tech
Joey McGuire
2022-present
Utah
Kyle Whittingham
2005-present
West Virginia
Neal Brown
2019-present
New Big 12 head coaches
Brent Brennan, Arizona:
Brennan was the head coach of San Jose State from 2017-23, posting a 34-48 record in that span and making three bowl game appearances. He will make his debut with the Wildcats on Aug. 31 as they host New Mexico in their season opener.
Former Big 12 head coaches
Jedd Fisch, Arizona (2021-23)
Fisch departed Arizona for the national champion runner-up Washington Huskies in January. He posted a 16-21 record during his tenure in Tucson, winning the Alamo Bowl in his final year and finishing third in the Pac-12 (No. 11 nationally).
Steve Sarkisian, Texas (2021-present)
Sarkisian and the Longhorns officially departed the Big 12 for the SEC in August. The fourth-year head coach in Austin left the conference with a 25-14 record, claiming the title in 2023 and participating in the College Football Playoff as the No. 3 seed.
Brent Venables, Oklahoma (2021-present)
Venables and the Sooners followed Texas to the SEC in August. The third-year head coach in Norman left the conference with a 16-10 record and no championship game appearances.
Big 12 in the rankings
Preseason AP poll
No. 12 Utah
No. 17 Oklahoma State
No. 18 Kansas State
No. 21 Arizona
No. 22 Kansas
Preseason coaches poll
No. 13 Utah
No. 17 Kansas State
No. 18 Oklahoma State
No. 21 Arizona
No. 24 Kansas
Big 12 Conference preseason media poll
Team
Votes (first place votes)
1. Utah
906 (20)
2. Kansas State
889 (19)
3. Oklahoma State
829 (14)
4. Kansas
772 (5)
5. Arizona
762 (3)
6. Iowa State
661
7. West Virginia
581
8. Central Florida
551
9. Texas Tech
532
10. TCU
436
11. Colorado
400
12. Baylor
268
13. BYU
215
14. Cincinnati
196
15. Houston
157
16. Arizona State
141