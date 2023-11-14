Who's playing NBA on TNT tonight?
The league is heading towards another night of NBA In-Season Tournament basketball with two games on TNT. Here's everything you need to know to watch.
The NBA continues with their In-Season Tournament tonight with two of their 10 games being broadcasted on TNT. With only four total in-season tournament group play games, every matchup has so much value for each team's hopes to get out of group play.
The In-Season tournament has been quite a success with fans actually being engaged on their success of their teams in the tournament. While there will be plenty of storylines as we head into another Tuesday night in the association, the best games will most likely ended up being the ones on TNT.
Who is playing on TNT Tuesday night basketball tonight?
In the early game at 7:30 p.m. EST, the Spurs will be facing off against the Thunder. Victor Wembanyama will face off against a Thunder team that is looking like they might compete in the Western Conference. The Spurs on the other hand look like they might be a play-in team earlier on in the season but have been unable to jumpstart their young roster.
In the later game at 10:00 p.m. EST, the Nuggets will be facing off against a Clippers team that is looking for their first win since they traded for James Harden. The starting lineup for the Clippers has been missing size all season. This weakness of the Clippers will most likely be exploited as Nikola Jokic continues to be arguably the best basketball player in the league.
The Spurs lost their first In-Season Tournament game while the Thunder lost the first two of their In-Season Tournament games. OOKC will most likely have to win this game if they want any chance of getting out of group play. Denver will look to get to 2-0 in group play while the Clippers will look to avoid a 0-2 hole.