Who’s your daddy? LeBron James has rules for what Bronny can call him on the court
By Lior Lampert
Off the court, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James will always be a father to his son Bronny James. But boundaries need to be set now that they're also teammates.
Among the things that must get hashed out is how Bronny will address LeBron throughout the 2024-25 NBA season.
Recently, a short clip from Uninterrupted's The Shop surfaced of the latter acknowledging the question many of us have been eager to have answered.
"[Bronny] cannot call me dad in the workplace," LeBron stated.
But if Bronny can't refer to LeBron as dad when they share the floor, what can he call him?
"He got to call me like '2-3' or 'Bron' or, you know, 'GOAT' if he wants to -- it's up to him," LeBron joked.
"We cannot be running down the court, and he'd be like, 'Dad, push the ball up! Dad, I'm open! Dad, come on!'" LeBron declared.
By the sound of it, LeBron and Bronny have taken the time to discuss their unparalleled and incredibly fascinating on-court dynamic. However, the former emphasized that once the two are outside the confines of basketball, the latter can address him accordingly again.
"Once we leave out of the private facility and the gates close, I could be dad again. In the car if we ride together, at home I could be dad," LeBron said.
LeBron and Bronny are the first-ever father-son duo to play in the NBA synchronously. The Lakers selected the eldest son of their franchise player with the No. 55 overall pick of this year's draft.
The fact LeBron even discussed how Bronny would greet him in a professional hoop setting highlights the unique circumstances of the matter. It's truly unprecedented and a precursor to how captivating the situation will be.