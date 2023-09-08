Who sang the national anthem at Arrowhead Stadium for 2023 NFL season opener?
Gospel singer and Grammy Award nominee Natalie Grant belted out the anthem for the Chiefs vs. Lions NFL opener.
Before the Chiefs and the Lions could kick off the 2023 NFL season on Thursday Night Football, the national anthem took center stage as always.
Grammy Award nominee Natalie Grant did the honors at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday.
Who is Grant and what is she known for?
Natalie Grant sang the national anthem to kick off the NFL season: Who is she?
Grant is a contemporary Christian recording artist who has been nominated for Grammy Awards eight times. Most recently she was nominated for "Best Gospel Performance/Song" in 2020. Her first nomination came in 2012.
She has been named the Female Vocalist of the Year by the Gospel Music Association five times.
This isn't the first time Grant has performed at Arrowhead. She sang the national anthem before a game against the Ravens in 2019.
College football fans may recognize Grant from her previous national anthem experience. She sang the anthem ahead of the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Game between Georgia and Alabama.
Who sang the Black national anthem ahead of Chiefs vs. Lions?
The Kansas City Boys and Girls Choir sang "Lift Every Voice and Sing," also known as the Black national anthem ahead of Thursday's game.
The NFL has featured the Black national anthem ahead of games since 2021 in a show of solidarity with the African American community.
The Chiefs and Lions are opening the 2023 season with an intriguing matchup, especially in light of Kansas City's missing stars. Tight end Travis Kelce is injured and won't play because of it. Defensive lineman Chris Jones is embroiled in a contract dispute and is also unavailable.
Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City are looking to defend their Super Bowl championship while the Lions are hoping to build off of last year's promising showing with Jared Goff leading the way.