Who sang the national anthem at the Sugar Bowl for Washington-Texas?
The Washington Huskies and Texas Longhorns will do battle in the Sugar Bowl with a spot in the CFP National Championship Game on the line. Here's who will perform the national anthem before kickoff.
By Scott Rogust
After nearly a month, the College Football Playoff has finally arrived. For the final time, four teams will compete for the National Championship, starting with two semifinal matchups on New Year's Day. Selection Sunday was nothing short of controversial, but the two semifinal games were set -- one of them matching up the No. 2 Washington Huskies and No. 3 Texas Longhorns in the Sugar Bowl.
The Sugar Bowl, live from Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La., is the main event for the New Year's Six bowl games, with kickoff scheduled for 8:45. p.m. ET. The winner of this game will face the winner of the Rose Bowl matchup between the No. 1 Michigan Wolverines and No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide.
There is plenty of pomp and circumstance that takes place before the biggest college football games of the season. Some viewers may be curious as to who will be performing the national anthem prior to kickoff.
Mark-Anthony Thomas performing national anthem at Sugar Bowl
The Allstate Sugar Bowl announced on Dec. 26 that teacher and jazz and opera performer Mark-Anthony Thomas will perform the national anthem.
Thomas was born and raised in New Orleans. Thomas is a member of the New Orleans Opera Association Chorus, an artist-teacher at the New Orleans Center for the Creative Arts (NOCCA), and the Arts Pastor at Vintage Church New Orleans. Thomas performs at various jazz and R&B venues across New Orleans.
This won't be the first time that Thomas sings the national anthem, as he said he has done so at various New Orleans Pelicans games.
"I've performed the anthem many times, including at a lot of Pelicans games," said Thomas, h/t the Sugar Bowl's official website. "But the Superdome is definitely different. It's a little more intimidating, but it's a thrill."
Joining Thomas will be local area teachers, who will all hold the American flag on the field at the Superdome.
The Sugar Bowl between Washington and Texas will begin at 8:45 p.m. ET and air nationally on ESPN.