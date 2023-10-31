Who sang the National Anthem at Game 3 of the World Series?
By Scott Rogust
The 119th World Series is tied up one game apiece between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Texas Rangers. The series moves from Arlington, Texas, to Chase Field in Phoenix, Ariz., for Games 3-5. Game 3 officially takes place at 8:03 p.m. ET on Monday, Oct. 30. Can the Diamondbacks take advantage of home field? Or will the Rangers' bats power their way to a victory like they did in Week 1?
Prior to the start of the game, there were some festivities to take place. The ceremonial first pitch was thrown by former ace pitcher Randy Johnson to outfielder Luis Gonzalez. Both were members of the 2001 World Series-winning Diamondbacks team, with Gonzalez notably notching the walk-off hit in Game 7 off New York Yankees closer Mariano Rivera.
Then, there was the singing of the National Anthem.
Who sang the National Anthem before Game 3 of the World Series?
Jordin Sparks, singer, actress, and winner of the sixth season of American Idol, sang the National Anthem.
Sparks was born in Phoenix and is the daughter of former New York Giants defensive back Phillippi Sparks.
This isn't the first time that Sparks has sung the National Anthem before a big game. Sparks sang the anthem before Super Bowl 42 in Phoenix, which saw the New York Giants defeat the New England Patriots 17-14.