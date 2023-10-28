Who sang the National Anthem at World Series game tonight, Oct. 27?
The Texas Rangers face off against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 1 of the World Series. But who sang the National Anthem?
By Mark Powell
As the World Series begins on Friday, October 27, the Texas Rangers will face off against the Arizona Diamondbacks in a best-of-7 series. Texas will host the first two games of the series in Arlington in front of a national audience.
Both of these teams' World Series runs were unexpected. Arizona won just 84 games this season, while Texas blew a late-season AL West lead to the Houston Astros, and then blitzed their way to the fall classic.
Who sang the National Anthem at World Series game tonight?
Recording artist H.E.R. sang the national anthem at World Series Game 1. The anthem was well received, per usual, and was broadcast live on FOX.
H.E.R's name is Gabriella Sarmiento Wilson, and the acronym stands for “Having Everything Revealed”. She is a grammy award and academy award winner. The accomplished artist added another impressive achievement to her list on Friday.
Who threw out the first pitch at the World Series tonight?
Former U.S. President George W Bush threw out the first pitch on Friday night for World Series Game 1. Bush is the former owner of the Texas Rangers, and the former governor of Texas, so this served as a bit of a homecoming for him.
Bush, of course, famously threw out the first pitch at Yankee Stadium after September 11, so he's no stranger to the mound in big moments.