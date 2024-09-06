Who sang the National Anthem before Packers-Eagles game in Brazil?
For the first time ever, the NFL is playing a game in Brazil with Friday night's battle between the Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles at Corinthians Arena in Sao Paulo.
Before the players could go head-to-head, a series of singers serenaded the crowd with national anthems and more.
Who performed during the NFL's big night in Brazil?
Who sang the United States national anthem before Packers-Eagles in Brazil?
Brazilian-American singer Zeeba had the honor of singing the American national anthem in Brazil.
Zeeba was born in San Diego, CA but spent most of his adolescence in Sao Paolo after his Brazilian parents returned home when he was a child. He came back to the states for college in Los Angeles.
In 2017, he found commercial success on "Hear Me Now," a song with Alock and Bruno Martini which went Platinum in Brazil, France and Italy and gold in Denmark, Germany, Portugal and Spain. His songs "Never Let Me Go" and "Ocean" have also gained popularity.
He has 4.8 million monthly listeners on Spotify.
Who sang the Brazilian national anthem?
Luisa Sonsa, a Brazilian singer-songwriter, sang the Brazilian national anthem.
Sonsa initially found popularity by singing covers on YouTube. Now she has 12.1 million monthly listeners on Spotify.
She currently hosts Queen Stars Brasil on HBO Max and has previously been a judge on the Brazilian version of The Masked Singer.
What are the lyrics of the Brazilian national anthem?
The Hino Nacional Brasileiro was composed and adopted as the nationla anthem in 1831 with lyrics written by Osorio Duque-Estrada officially added in 1922.
Lyrics of Brazilian national anthem in English
The placid banks of the Ipiranga (river) heard
the resounding cry of a heroic people
and brilliant beams from the sun of liberty
shone in our homeland's skies at that very moment.
If we have fulfilled the promise
of equality by our mighty arms,
in thy bosom, O freedom,
our brave breast shall defy death itself!
O beloved,
idolized homeland,
Hail, hail!
Brazil, an intense dream, a vivid ray
of love and hope descends to earth
if in thy lovely, smiling and clear skies
the image of the (Southern) Cross shines resplendently.
A giant by thine own nature,
thou art a beautiful, strong and intrepid colossus,
and thy future mirrors thy greatness.
Beloved Land
amongst a thousand others
art thou, Brazil,
O beloved homeland!
To the sons of this land
thou art a gentle mother,
beloved homeland,
Brazil!
Second Chorus
Eternally lying in a splendid cradle,
by the sound of the sea and the light of the deep sky,
thou shinest, O Brazil, garland of America,
illuminated by the sun of the New World!
Thy smiling, lovely fields have more flowers
than the most elegant land abroad,
"Our woods have more life,"
"our life" in thy bosom "more love."
O beloved,
idolized homeland,
Hail, hail!
Brazil, let the star-spangled banner thou showest forth
be the symbol of eternal love,
and let the laurel-green of thy pennant proclaim
'Peace in the future and glory in the past.'
But if thou raisest the strong gavel of Justice,
thou wilt see that a son of thine flees not from battle,
nor does he who loves thee fear death itself.
Beloved Land,
amongst a thousand others
art thou, Brazil,
O beloved homeland!
To the sons of this land
thou art a gentle mother,
beloved homeland,
Brazil!
Lyrics and translation via SouthAmerica.cl
Who were the pregame and halftime performers?
The NFL game in Brazil will also feature performances from CAROLA in the pregame and Anitta at halftime.
Anitta is a multi-talented singer, songwriter, dancer and actress with a slew of Latin Grammy Award nominations and other accolades.
CAROLA is a Brazilian musician with success on the electronic music scene.