Who sang the National Anthem for Rams-Lions on Sunday Night Football?
The first edition of Sunday Night Football brings together two of the most intriguing teams in the NFL: The Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams.
The connection between the two teams is obvious. Matthew Stafford used to play for the Lions before a trade sent him to the Rams. The Rams sent current Detroit quarterback Jared Goff back in exchange.
The two met most recently in the NFC Wild Card Game. Detroit won that thrilling game, 24-23, to advance in the playoffs. They beat the Buccaneers in the next round before falling to the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game.
The Lions are on the upswing with big dreams of making a Super Bowl run this year. The Rams surprised folks last year with a better-than-expected season. Stafford and company are out to prove they've still got it.
Before the opening kickoff, of course, there's the matter of the singing of the national anthem.
Who sang the National Anthem for Lions-Rams Sunday Night Football?
The Lions brought in Caleb Carroll to sing the national anthem ahead of Sunday Night Football.
The 21-year-old singer is from Detroit and is a pro at performing at sporting events. He sang "America the Beautiful" at the U.S. Open in 2015 and was a regular anthem singer for the Cleveland Cavaliers.
NFL fans may recognize him from the NFL Draft as well. He sang "The Star Spangled Banner" before the opening of the first round of the NFL Draft.
Carroll has impressed every chance he's gotten to sing the anthem on the biggest stages.
The Lions are favored over the Rams with the game at Ford Field giving them an homefield advantage.
Will Stafford play spoiler in Detroit this time? Or will Goff and company prove they're ready for primetime literally and figuratively? The NFL world will be watching from anthem to final whistle.