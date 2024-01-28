Who sang the national anthem for the NFC Championship Game, Lions-49ers?
Here's who will sing The Star-Spangled Banner before the NFC Championship kicks off between the Detroit Lions and San Francisco 49ers.
By Josh Wilson
Championship Sunday has arrived, and two games today will decide who ultimately makes it to this year's Super Bowl, which takes place in two weeks on Feb. 11.
On the NFC side of things, the Detroit Lions and San Francisco 49ers will play the second game of the day already knowing who the AFC representative heading to Las Vegas will be. The game will be played in Santa Clara, CA at Levi's Stadium.
Before the festivities, as is tradition, the National Anthem will precede the kickoff. As we get deeper and deeper into the playoffs, the names who get billed to sing the famous patriotic song get more prominent.
So who sang it ahead of the NFC title game?
Who is singing the national anthem at the Lions-49ers NFC Championship Game?
The San Francisco 49ers have announced that Luis Fonsi is performing the National Anthem ahead of the highly anticipated game between the last two teams standing in the NFC. If you don't know him by name, you've likely still heard at least a few of his hits before. He and Daddy Yankee collaborated for the hit "Despacito" which was later famously remixed by Justin Bieber.
Fonsi is from Puerto Rico and has been nominated as Favorite Latin Artist in the American Music Awards twice, Top Latin Artist in the Billboard Awards twice, and has been nominated for five different Grammys.
Who is the halftime show for the NFC Championship game?
The hits don't stop with Fonsi opening the night up. Halftime will feature the iconic JOURNEY. Sure to feature a "Don't Stop Believin," performance, Niners home fans are hoping that song isn't the theme to their Super Bowl hopes come halftime.