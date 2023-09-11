Who sings the National Anthem on Monday Night Football this week?
Here is who will sing the National Anthem for the first Monday Night Football game for the 2023 season between the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills.
By Scott Rogust
The 2023 NFL season has just completed its first weekend of games. There were plenty of huge storylines to come out of it, such as the Miami Dolphins defeating the Los Angeles Chargers in an offensive shootout, the Dallas Cowboys beating the New York Giants 40-0, and the Cleveland Browns upsetting the Cincinnati Bengals. On Monday night, Week 1 concludes.
On the Week 1 edition of Monday Night Football on ESPN, the New York Jets host the Buffalo Bills. This will be a big game, as it will be Aaron Rodgers' first game as the starting quarterback of the Jets. With that, NFL fans around the world are going to be tuned in to see if the Jets can live up to their massive offseason hype.
As is the case with every edition of Monday Night Football, fans are probably wondering who will be a part of the pregame festivities, one of them being the singing of the National Anthem. Here's who is scheduled to sing the anthem on Monday night in MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.
Who is signing the National Anthem for Monday Night Football in Week 1?
Monday Night Football in Week 1 will be held on the 22nd anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks in the United States, which claimed the lives of nearly 3,000. One of the attacks took place in New York City, in which two planes hijacked crashed into the World Trade Center.
According to Dennis Waszak Jr. of the Associated Press, New York Police Department (NYPD) police officer Brianna Fernandez will sing the National Anthem. Fernandez's late father, Luis, was an NYPD police officer for 23 years and was part of recovery efforts on Sept. 11, per Waszak.
There will also be a moment of silence held prior to the game to honor those whose lives were lost on Sept. 11.
The Giants held a moment of silence for those who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001, prior to their Sunday Night Football game against the Cowboys. Actress and singer Queen Latifah performed the National Anthem with backing vocals from members of the NYPD and New York Fire Department (FDNY) choir.