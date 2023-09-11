Who sings the National Anthem on Monday Night Football this week?

The national anthem will be sung by NYPD PO Brianna Fernandez, whose late father - Luis Fernandez - served in the NYPD for 23 years & was part of 9/11 recovery efforts.



He died in 2014 from esophageal cancer.



There will also be a moment of silence for those lost on 9/11 #Jets https://t.co/Wz0N1k1PZi