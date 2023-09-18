Who sings the National Anthem on Monday Night Football for Week 2?
There are two national anthem singers for a Monday Night Football double-header featuring the Saints vs. Panthers and Browns vs. Steelers.
The Monday Night Football double-header in Week 2 will have a bit of a musical spin on it before the New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers and the Cleveland Browns battle the Pittsburgh Steelers.
A new Monday Night Football anthem is set to debut while we'll get to see two different singers belt out the national anthem ahead of the games.
The mic will be in good hands on Monday night, that's for sure.
Who is signing the National Anthem for Monday Night Football in Week 2? Roman Banks and Warren Zeiders
Before the Saints and Panthers kick off, fans watching on ESPN will get to see Roman Banks perform the national anthem.
Not long after that, fans who tune into ABC to watch the Browns and Steelers will see Warren Zeiders give his rendition of the national anthem.
Panthers national anthem: Who is Roman Banks?
Banks is an actor and Broadway star who grew up in the Atlanta area. He has taken the stage in the lead role of "Dear Evan Hansen" while also appearing on season two of "High SchoolMusicala: The Musical: The Series" on Disney+.
He is currently starring as Michael Jackson in the lead role for the Tony Award-winning "MJ: The Musical."
Steelers national anthem: Who is Warren Zeiders?
Zeiders is a country music star who gained a following after going viral on TikTok with his song "Ride the Lightning." The song was certified platinum and charted as high as No. 30 on Billboard's US Hot Country Sounds
The Hershey, Pennsylvania native released an album in August called "Pretty Little Poison."
Now he'll rep the Steelers ahead of Monday Night Football.
Both home teams on Monday night will be looking for their first victory of the season. The Panthers fell to the Falcons in Week 1 while the Steelers were humbled by the 49ers. The Saints and Browns meanwile are coming off wins over the Titans and Bengals respectively.