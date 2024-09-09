Who sings the Sunday Night Football theme song? New rendition, same voice
Every NFL fan gets a visceral feeling deep within them whenever they hear the words "waiting all day for Sunday Night" ahead of NBC's Sunday Night Football broadcast. It's a great song, it's a great signifier of what is often one of the best games in a given week, and the vibes could not be better.
When the Sunday Night Football theme song became so engrained in football fans' culture, though, some who may not be that into music, country music specifically, may have a question that pops up in primetime on Sundays.
Who sings the Sunday Night Football theme song? Don't worry, we have everything you need to know.
Who sings the Sunday Night Football song, "Waiting All Day for Sunday Night"?
Carrie Underwood has been the singer of the Sunday Night Football theme song since 2013, when she initially took on the onus of being the face and voice to begin every week's primetime broadcast. For NFL fans, she has largely become synonymous with the nightcap for a long, fun Sunday of pro football action.
What's new about the Sunday Night Football song for the 2024 season?
NBC producers and Underwood herself have promised some big changes for the Sunday Night Football theme song this year. Traditionally, it's been the multi-time Grammy winner in concert performing with football clips dispersed throughout. However, a report from Yahoo! says the song will be changed this year, namely with the tune being shown on NBC beginning with the chorus, which is a big move in itself, but also with Underwood's performance leading directly into the players running out of the tunnel and onto the field for the primetime game, which is a big-time production change for the presentation.
Who sang the Sunday Night Football song before Carrie Underwood?
Whenever NBC first debuted its intro with a popular performing artist, it was Pink! in 2006 who first got the gig, using a Joan Jett sample in her perofrmance. However, she only had the job for one year before Faith Hill then took over for the next six years. According to the same Yahoo! report, though, Underwood had long been the target by NBC executives to sing the intro theme song on Sunday nights, which again became a reality in 2013.