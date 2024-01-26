Who will make the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2025?
With the 2024 Baseball Hall of Fame class being announced, it is time to consider who will make the 2025 class.
By Dhendrix1
The results for the 2024 Baseball Hall of Fame vote have been announced and we know that Adrián Beltré, Joe Mauer, and Todd Helton will be inducted into the Hall this coming summer along with former Detroit Tigers manager Jim Leyland.
Former closer Billy Wagner fell less than two percentage points shy of induction. Although it's not guaranteed, it is likely he will make it on next year's ballot and will be inducted. In addition to Wagner, there are a few other players who have been retired for a minimum of five years and played for at least ten in the majors that will be eligible to become first-timers on the 2025 Hall of Fame ballot.
Ichiro Suzuki is a sure-thing first-timer next year. The 10-time All-Star and 2001 MVP led MLB in hits seven times in his career and won two batting titles. He also had 3,089 hits here in the States after recording 1,278 hits in Japan. He hit .311 in his MLB career while scoring 1,420 runs and stealing 509 bases. Believe it or not, those stats include a drastic decline once he left Seattle. Some even expect Suzuki to be a unanimous vote next year, which would make him the second-ever unanimous selection after Mariano Rivera. He is a once-in-a-lifetime type of player and we may never see anyone like him ever again.
CC Sabathia will also make his debut on the ballot. He won one Cy Young and finished in the top five of voting four other times. Sabathia also won the 2009 ALCS MVP Award in a year the New York Yankees would go on to win the World Series. The only blemish on Sabathia's resume is a higher career ERA (3.74) compared to some of the other Hall of Famers. If the BBWAA can look past that, Sabathia should be inducted as well.
Other names that will be on the ballot that the jury is still out on whether they could get the nod into the Hall include, Felix Hernandez, Dustin Pedroia, Ian Kinsler, Troy Tulowitzki, Ben Zobrist, Curtis Granderson, Hanley Ramírez, Russell Martin, Adam Jones, Brian McCann and Fernando Rodney. Keep in mind that any players that received more than 5% of votes on the 2024 ballot will also be available next year.
- Andruw Jones (61.6)
- Carlos Beltrán (57.1)
- Alex Rodríguez (34.8)
- Manny Ramírez (32.5)
- Chase Utley (28.8)
- Omar Vizquel (17.7)
- Bobby Abreu (14.8)
- Jimmy Rollins (14.8)
- Andy Pettitte (13.5)
- Mark Buehrle (8.3)
- Francisco Rodríguez (7.8)
- Torii Hunter (7.3)
- David Wright (6.2)
Who do think will be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2025?