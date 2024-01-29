Who will the 49ers play next in NFL Playoffs, Super Bowl 58?
The San Francisco 49ers pulled off an incredible comeback to secure their spot in the Super Bowl. Who will they face?
At halftime of the NFC Championship Game, most San Francisco 49ers fans would have been forgiven for thinking they had no shot at making it to the Super Bowl. They trailed the Detroit Lions 24-7 and had been thoroughly outplayed.
Then something happened. They flipped a switch in the third quarter, benefiting from the Lions' lack of composure to shockingly take the lead early in the fourth quarter, 27-24. They scored again and held on to punch their ticket to the Super Bowl in improbable fashion.
Now that they've done the job, what's next?
Who will the 49ers play next in the Super Bowl?
The 49ers have a date with destiny facing a Super Bowl rematch with the Kansas City Chiefs.
Patrick Mahomes and company dispatched the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game, riding an outstanding performance from their defense.
These two teams met in Super Bowl LIV in 2020. The Chiefs scored 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to pull away from the 49ers. San Francisco led 20-10 late in the third quarter but blew their lead.
Mahomes is still the quarterback for Kansas City and Travis Kelce is still his favorite target. But this time it will be Brock Purdy pulling the strings for the 49ers, though Deebo Samuel and George Kittle are still the go-to guys on offense. Christian McCaffrey is getting his first crack at a championship though.
Super Bowl 58 date, start time, TV channel
Super Bowl 58 is set for Sunday, Jan. 11 in Las Vegas. It'll be a 6:30 p.m. ET kickoff in the desert.
Fans will have to tune in to CBS to hear Jim Nantz and Tony Romo on the call. A live stream of the game will be available on Paramount+ while those with fuboTV will also be able to watch online with ease.