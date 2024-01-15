Who will the Green Bay Packers play next in the NFL playoffs?
Nobody saw this coming, but the Green Bay Packers are advancing to the NFC Divisional Round.
By John Buhler
While it will be a great MLK Day for one of the NFL's most storied franchises, it will be just another bad Monday for America's Team. Somehow, some way, the Dallas Cowboys found another way to completely embarrass themselves for the third postseason game in a row under Mike McCarthy. If he is not fired already, he definitely will be tomorrow morning. Anywho, how about not them Cowboys?
Yes, the No. 7-seeded Green Bay Packers annihilated the greatest hype machine known to mankind on Sunday evening to the tune of 48-32. This was the first time a No. 7 seed has ever beaten a No. 2 seed on Super Wild Card Weekend since playoff expansion including a seventh team in either conference's postseason field. Not only did the Packers win, they did so in a complete blowout.
This was a Packers team that needed to beat the arch-rival Chicago Bears at home in Week 18 to clinch the final playoff spot in the NFC. It was Jordan Love's first year under center as the Green Bay starting quarterback, as he backed up Aaron Rodgers for his first three years in the league out of Utah State. He had a better first year as a starter than Rodgers did in 2008 ... under Mike McCarthy!
So ... who are the Packers playing next week? Do they have any shot vs. their next NFC opponent?
Who will the Green Bay Packers play in the NFC Divisional Round?
You guessed it! The No. 7-seeded Packers will face the top-seeded San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Round at their place. Green Bay has often played San Francisco in postseason games, especially during the Rodgers era of Packers football. Unfortunately, he was owned by the favorite team from his childhood to the degree that he owned the Bears. So what's Love got to do with it?
Believe it or not, Love was drafted several rounds ahead of 49ers starting quarterback Brock Purdy. Love may be new to this starting games in the NFL thing, but he was a first-round pick out of Utah State for a reason. Heck, even the Packers traded up to get him! Purdy was the last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. The former Iowa State standout has taken a new spin on what it means to be Mr. Irrelevant.
Overall, Green Bay has a real chance to upset the top-seeded team in the NFC in their place, assuming the Packers can play like this again vs. San Francisco. That is easier said than done. Then again, they just embarrassed America's Team on a national stage, so much so that it might even prevent defensive coordinator Dan Quinn from getting his second shot at being an NFL head coach.
Maybe in the divisional round we will get a competitive football game because they have all sucked.