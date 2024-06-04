Who will the Washington Mystics defeat for their first win?
The Washington Mystics watched the clock slowly reach zero as they suffered a 90-79 loss against the New York Liberty. Entering June, the Mystics are 0-8 and will face the undefeated Connecticut Sun next.
Washington's head coach Eric Thibault is experimenting with the lineups and rotation as the team is in the beginning stages of a rebuild. During the offseason, the team lost Natasha Cloud to free agency and Elena Delle Donne opted to sit out for the 2024 season.
Despite the Mystics' terrible start, ET doesn't have to worry about being on the hot seat due to the support of general manager Mike Thibault. However, the Mystics' head coach has to figure something out to keep the team competitive.
Although the franchise is winless there is no need to panic in Chocolate City because of the current roster construction and their injuries. As the season continues to unfold, Washington's veterans will help the team regroup.
When will the Washington Mystics get their first win?
History is on the Mystics' side because no team has gone winless in the WNBA regular season, although New York came close during the bubble season only winning two games.
The Mystics will win a game sooner rather than later, but who will they beat?
Washington's next five games will provide a challenge for the young team — but two games where the franchise can capture their first win are against the young Indiana Fever (2-9) and the scrappy Chicago Sky (3-4).
Connecticut Sun > Washington Mystics
Tonight the Mystics take on the Sun but they will be without Brittney Sykes who has only played two games due to an ankle injury. Shakira Austin will miss tonight's game because of a nagging hip injury.
Austin is the team's second-leading scorer (11.7 points) and she is leading the team in rebounds (6.8). Sykes has only played two games but she is one of the leaders of this team and facilitates the offense as the primary ball handler.
For Washington to win tonight's game, they need both players in the lineup to be competitive against the brute force of Connecticut. The Sun are favored to win tonight's game and 71.8 percent predict they will, per ESPN.
Washington Mystics > Chicago Sky
The Mystics will win their first game against the Sky as they face them for the first time this season. One area that Washington (30.4) will need to beat Chicago (36.1) in is rebounding.
Both teams struggle to shoot from behind the arc and average more than 70 points per game. This game will be physical and will go down to the wire. Chicago may have the edge when looking at the statistics but the veteran leadership that Washington has may be the difference.
Stefanie Dolson will force Kamilla Cardoso or Angel Reese to guard on the perimeter throughout the game from pick-rolls and pick-and-pops. Having a big that can space the floor and open the lane is huge.
Myisha Hines-Allen will make it tough for AR and can space the floor (in spurts). The matchups for this game favor the Mystics who can play positionless basketball. This is the Mystics' best chance to finally break into the win column.