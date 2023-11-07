Who would you rather have right now? Ranking the last five NBA Draft No. 1 picks
If you put the last five No. 1 picks in the NBA Draft into one class, which one would get taken first?
By Sam Penix
4. Zion Williamson, No 1 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft
If all players could be guaranteed full health, you’d be hard-pressed to take anyone over Williamson. He’s missed a lot of time during his young career, but when he has been on the court, he’s been simply fantastic. His athletic ability at 6-foot-6 and 284 pounds, even after a long string of injuries, is just downright unfair. He’s too explosive and powerful for smaller players to guard, and he’s too quick for big men. He is elite in every sense of the word, but that’s also part of the reason why he’s fourth on this list instead of first.
This is Williamson’s fifth year in the league. Out of a total of 328 regular season games during his first four seasons, he’s played in 114 of them. That’s less than 35 percent, which dramatically decreases his value. When healthy, he’s a franchise centerpiece and one of the most entertaining players in the game today, but that happens only about one-third of the time. Knee and foot injuries have been most common for him, which is understandable given his build and how much stress those joints and ligaments endure because of his explosiveness.
Over his six games this season, Williamson is averaging 22.2 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game. Both his effective field goal percentage and free-throw percentage are down, and he hasn't made a 3-pointer yet (though he's attempted only one), so that will be a situation to watch closely, though it's likely he'll regress to the mean, which means Williamson should be his usual efficient self with a shooting clip above 60 percent.