Who would you rather have right now? Ranking the last five NBA Draft No. 1 picks
If you put the last five No. 1 picks in the NBA Draft into one class, which one would get taken first?
By Sam Penix
2. Victor Wembanyama, No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft
Wembanyama has played in only six games thus far, and there are injury concerns because of his frame, but he’s been extremely impressive, and the sky is the limit for him. His 7-foot-4 height and insane 8-foot wingspan make him a problem on their own, but adding to those a quality handle, good playmaking, and solid outside shooting make him a formidable foe, and he still has years and years of NBA development ahead of him.
Over his first six games, Wembanyama is averaging 20.5 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.3 steals, and 2.7 blocks per game, while shooting 49 percent from the field and 31 percent from beyond the arc. In a victory over the Phoenix Suns super team, Wembanyama exploded for 38 points, and against the Toronto Raptors, blocked five shots. He'll be a highlight reel every night and will only get better with time. He shot 83 percent from the charity stripe in France last year, and while that number is just 74 percent right now in the NBA, Wembenyama has a lot of shooting potential that has yet to be tapped into, which would only serve to make him even more of a matchup nightmare.
The San Antonio Spurs have their next franchise player and will be doing their best to build the ideal team around him. Wembanyama is a crowd magnet, as it’s just plain fun to watch him play because of how unique he is. His rare size and talent made him a coveted prospect in the draft, and every NBA team would love to have him. He'll be in the Rookie of the Year discussion if he can stay healthy and is a frontrunner to be the next face of the league because of his reach, both literally and figuratively.