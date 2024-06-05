Why All-American RJ Davis can become college basketball's National Player of the Year next season
RJ Davis has wrapped up his first four years of college basketball and has elected to go at it again for another season. Davis is using the granted year of play due to the world's recent COVID pandemic. Fortunately, he has chosen to use that year despite having arguably one of the best seasons in UNC basketball history during the 2023-2024 campaign.
The question now is, "Can Davis become the National Player of the Year?"
Well, I'm here to tell you that he can — it's so possible.
This past season's National Player of the Year Zach Edey, a 7-foot-4 center from Purdue, has exited the college scene and is off to the pros. His award made him the winner for two straight seasons. A departure like this allows Davis to potentially be the preseason frontrunner.
Davis averaged an impressive 21.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 3.5 assists while shooting 42.8 percent overall from the field. Fans of Carolina who have watched his career closely can attest to the growth he's made, and it's evident.
Now, in his final year, he can go out with a high note (maybe not as big as winning the national championship, but you know what I mean).
What makes it possible for RJ Davis to win the National Player of the Year?
The White Plains native has a great group around him and, more importantly, Elliot Cadeau. The frosh was able to unlock Davis' scoring powers this past year, taking the point guard responsibilities off his shoulders. Cadeu averaged 7.3 points, 4.1 assists, and 2.2 rebounds while starting in 31-of-37 games. Those two guys were able to form one of the most dynamic backcourts in all of college basketball.
On top of Cadeau, he has great scorers to help assist numbers up as incoming shooter Cade Tyson from Belmont shows promising signs. Along with Jalen Washington, who's in for a breakout season with the absence of Chapel Hill legend Armando Bacot, who's heading to the pros.
The additions of incoming freshmen Ian Jackson and Drake Powell can help free up Davis on the offensive end as well.
It's more than likely that teams will guard Davis throughout the 2024-2025 season, but knowing his work ethic and the strides he has made each year, there's no doubt that he'll be prepared for that.
All things considered, this is why Davis can win the National Player of the Year award. However, he may prefer winning on the final Monday of the season instead.