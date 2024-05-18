Why are MLB teams wearing black hats with stars today, May 18?
Watching baseball on Saturday, May 18, 2024, you may notice something unusual about the hats your favorite players are wearing. They're black.
Why would Chicago Cubs pitcher Shota Imanaga be sporting a black cap instead of his normal Cubs blue? Why would Aaron Judge's Yankee's cap have camo on the logo?
It's Armed Forces Day!
MLB teams are wearing black hats to mark Armed Forces Day
On May 18, each team in MLB has its own custom black cap featuring a camo version of their logo surrounded by six stars along with an Armed Forces Day patch on the right side. That same Armed Forces Day logo will also appear on the bases and elsewhere around the stadiums hosting games on Saturday.
According to MLB.com, "MLB donates 100% of its licensed royalties from the sale of Armed Forces Day On-Field Authentic Collection apparel to MLB Charities to support military programs." Those charities include Blue Star Families, Code of Support Foundation, Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (a national nonprofit providing compassionate care and comprehensive resources for all those grieving the death of a military or veteran loved one), The Mission Continues, USA Patriots Amputee Softball Team and Wounded Warrior Project.
So those black caps aren't just a fashion statement. They're contributing to worthwhile causes.
Armed Forces Day exists to thank members of the military and their families for their service. Teams around the league will also mark the occasion with shows of respect to active service members.
Next weekend the military will also be in the spotlight on Memorial Day weekend. All on-field MLB personnel will wear a red poppy patch on the left side of their uniforms in honor of those military service members who have died.