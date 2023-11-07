Why are there no NBA games today?
The NBA has an open date on Tuesday with no games scheduled and there is a very specific reason for the move.
By Phil Watson
There are no NBA games on the schedule for Tuesday. But rather than it being merely an anomaly, the decision not to play games on this date is part of a continuing initiative by the Association to encourage fans and the NBA community to participate in American democracy.
Tuesday is Election Day in the U.S. and, as it did in 2022, the NBA kept the date clear of games.
According to the league's schedule release in August, no games were scheduled for Tuesday to continue the initiative begun last year.
"No NBA games have been scheduled for Election Day as the league will continue to encourage fans and the broader NBA community to make a plan to vote and participate in the civic process," the league said in the release. "As part of this initiatve, the NBA will share important resources from voting organizations and highlight the civic engagement work of teams in their markets."
The schedule will resume with a slate of 14 games on Wednesday. Only the Atlanta Hawks and Orlando Magic are idle.
Election Day is one of the few days during the regular season the schedule is blank. The NBA is off on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve and cedes the spotlight to college basketball on the night of the NCAA tournament championship game, scheduled for April 8 this season.
Additionally, the NBA suspends play during the All-Star break from Feb. 16-21.
This will be the only Tuesday this month that won't feature In-Season Tournament action, with group play resuming on Friday night. The group phase of the tournament runs through Nov. 28 before quarterfinal play at team sites on Dec. 4 and 5 ahead of the semifinals and championship in Las Vegas on Dec. 7 and 9.