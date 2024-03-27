Why aren’t the Braves playing on Opening Day? Makeup date, updates
The Atlanta Braves are not playing on Opening Day, but a new start date and time has already been revealed.
Of all of the Opening Day matchups, the one that received the most buzz by far was the game featuring the Atlanta Braves and the Philadelphia Phillies. There are multiple reasons for this.
First, these are crucial games. The NL East figures to be a two-horse race between these two teams. Whichever team can win the Opening Series will have an immediate leg up. Second, the pitching matchup is insane. Spencer Strider and Zack Wheeler are arguably the two best pitchers in baseball, and they're set to face off at a packed house in Philadelphia.
Third, the history. These two teams have met in the NLDS in each of the last two seasons, and the Phillies have knocked off the Braves both times. Atlanta wants revenge, and Philadelphia wants to show that they can compete with the Braves in the regular season.
Unfortunately, these two teams and fan bases will have to wait another day to watch this matchup take place as Mother Nature will prevent the game from taking place as scheduled. These teams were initially set to face off on Thursday, but that will change.
Braves Opening Day postponed: Everything to know
When forecasts came out throughout the week, the idea of this game possibly getting postponed was a very realistic one. As of Wednesday afternoon, the game was officially postponed.
The time of the game remains the same, 3:05 p.m. ET. The only change is the date. Instead of it happening on Thursday, Opening Day will be on Friday, March 29.
According to the official Phillies account on X (formerly known as Twitter), gates at Citizens Bank Park will open at 12:35 p.m. ET and all tickets and parking purchased prior to the announcement will be valid for Friday's opener. Additionally, the on-field festivities are set to begin at around 2:20 p.m. ET.
Will there be Braves-Phillies a doubleheader on Friday?
Because this game on Thursday was postponed, it's reasonable to think that there might be a doubleheader on Friday. Thankfully, that will not be the case.
There was a built-in off-day put in place for situations like this. It's an unfortunate day without games when Opening Day goes smoothly but is a great cushion to have in case a game does get rained out. With that in mind, these two teams will face off on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, like your typical weekend series. Just with a little more excitement.