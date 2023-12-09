Why is the Army-Navy game being played at Gillette Stadium?
Gillette Stadium will play host to the 124th Army-Navy Game. Here's why the home stadium of the New England Patriots is hosting "America's Game" for the first time.
By Scott Rogust
The 2023 college football regular season has reached its conclusion, with teams finding out which bowl game they will participate in if they qualify. But in the first weekend without a full slate of college football scheduled, there is one game that is given the spotlight, and understandably so.
On Saturday, Dec. 9, the 124th edition of the Army-Navy game takes place. Kickoff for the game will be at 3:00 p.m. ET and will take place at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. This is the first time in the history of "America's Game" will be held in Massachusetts, despite the fact that the game has primarily been played in northeast locations.
So, why did Gillette Stadium get the honor to host the 124th Army-Navy game?
Why is Gillette Stadium hosting the 124th Army-Navy game?
The reason why Gillette Stadium is playing host to the Army-Navy game in 2023 is that they won a bid to host the event.
Last year, Naval Academy Director of Athletics Chet Gladchuk and Army West Point Director of Athletics Mike Buddie announced that "America's Game" will be held in five different cities spanning from 2023 until 2027. Gillette Stadium received the hosting rights to the 2023 game, which will also be held in conjunction of the 250th anniversary of the Boston Tea Party.
Patriots owner Robert Kraft had placed two bids to host the game in the past but was unsuccessful. But last year, they received confirmation that they will host "America's Game."
“In New England, we value history, honor tradition, and celebrate sports rivalries,” said Kraft, h/t Gillete Stadium's official website, back in 2022. “That’s why we are so thrilled for the opportunity to host America’s Game at Gillette Stadium in 2023. There is no greater, more historical sports rivalry than the Army Navy Game. It’s a nationally-televised, signature game that we have all grown up watching. It will be our privilege and honor to welcome the Army and Navy teams, their families and all the patriots who annually attend the game. I want to thank the New England Army Navy Committee and all who partnered with us in Massachusetts and Rhode Island for their dedication and passionate support in their mission to bring America’s Game to New England.”
As for future Army-Navy game locations, they are as follows:
- 2024: FedEx Field, Landover, Md.
- 2025: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Md.
- 2026: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ
- 2027: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pa.
"America's Game" is the most anticipated college football games of the year, as Army and Navy face off for bragging rights. Heading into the 2023 game, Navy holds the edge with 62 wins in the previous 123 games. Army holds 54 wins. Both teams tied seven times.