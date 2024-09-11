Why did Oregon-Oregon State rename the Civil War Rivalry?
By Megan Melle
Since 1894, one of the country’s oldest college football rivalries has been played between the Oregon Ducks and the Oregon State Beavers. Just 172 miles separates the two in-state rivals, and for the first time in almost 80 years, the rivalry game will not be played during its usual Thanksgiving weekend/rivalry week slot. And while there are plenty of firsts happening in this year’s game—Oregon representing the Big Ten, most notably—there is a huge element missing: a name.
For more than 90 years—from 1929 to 2020—the game was commonly known as the "Civil War Rivalry." But while the bitter conflict still exists, the Civil War element has since been discontinued. So what’s with the lack of moniker?
Oregon vs. Oregon State game is no longer called the Civil War Rivalry
In June 2020, many name-changing efforts were sparked by the killing of George Floyd and the protests that followed. Due to direct and indirect pressure, many names, mascots and other controversial forms of symbolism were changed. And this long-standing rivalry was among them. Alumni, boosters, ADs and athletes, including former Ducks QB Dennis Dixon (whom Oregon Athletic Director Rob Mullens called a “catalyst for change”) all questioned the use of “Civil War,” given the war was fought on one side to perpetuate slavery and the other because of it.
Following discussions with university officials and student-athletes from Oregon and Oregon State, the universities decided to discontinue the use of the rivalry’s “Civil War” name on June 26, 2020.
"We must all recognize the power of words and the symbolism associated with the Civil War," said Mullens in 2020. "This mutual decision is in the best interests of both schools, and I would like to thank (OSU athletic director) Scott Barnes for his diligence as we worked through this process. We look forward to our continued and fierce in-state rivalry with Oregon State in all sports."
Oregon vs. Oregon State matchup history
Heading into 2024, the Ducks lead the series at 68-49-10. And while this game, which has been played 127 times, will no longer have an in-conference impact, you better believe it’ll still be a touchstone for in-state bragging rights. Ducks head coach Dan Lanning has insisted that despite the dissolution of the Pac 12, this matchup in particular has not lost its bitter luster.
In Week 3, the No. 9 Ducks head to Reser Stadium to take on the Beavers and move to 3-0 behind QB Dillon Gabriel. And while Oregon State had an impressive shutout win against San Diego State last weekend, Oregon is still a 16.5-point favorite against the 2-0 Beavers.
How to watch Oregon vs. Oregon State
- Date: Saturday, Sept.14
- Location: Reser Stadium, Corvallis, Oregon
- Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- TV: FOX
- Stream: Fubo, Sling TV