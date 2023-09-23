Why do Oregon fans sing Shout at Autzen Stadium?
The fanbases of college football teams have a tradition of singing certain songs at their home stadiums. Here's why the Oregon Ducks faithful sing "Shout."
By Scott Rogust
With the college football season underway, fans get to tune into some of the top games in the nation nearly every weekend. With that, they may learn some things besides how well or how poorly a team performs. But let's talk about some of the traditions that take place in home stadiums, specifically songs that are sung by those in attendance.
For the Michigan Wolverines, they sing "Mr. Brightside" by rock band The Killers. At Wisconsin Badgers home games, they sing "Jump Around" by hip hop group House of Pain. Virginia Tech fans sing heavy metal band Metallica's hit song "Enter Sandman" when the Hokies football team enters Lane Stadium.
Oregon Ducks fans have a tradition of their own, singing "Shout," the song notably played in the 1978 comedy film Animal House, starring John Belushi and Donald Sutherland. So, why do the Ducks faithful inside Autzen Stadium in Eugene sing this song?
Why do Oregon fans sing 'Shout' at Autzen Stadium?
The answer is quite simple. Animal House was filmed on Oregon's campus! The song was used in the movie and was performed by the fictional band Otis Day and the Knights in the toga party scene.
This is a new tradition for Oregon, as they used it at the start of the 2010 season.
Just before the start of the fourth quarter of Oregon home games, the slow build begins, until the entire stadium begins "Shouting." Whether that's the fans in the stands, or the Ducks football players standing on the sidelines. How could you not get hyped inside that stadium at that moment?
So when you watch Oregon home football games in the near future and see the fans jumping up and down singing "Shout," it's because of the campus' link to the hit 1978 comedy film.