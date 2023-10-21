Why does LSU have camo end zones this week?
LSU Tigers fans are accustomed to the purple and gold end zones in Death Valley, so why are they camo this week?
It hasn't been the season that LSU Tigers fans were hoping for coming into the 2023 season. A season-opening loss to Florida State and then getting stunned in a shootout at Ole Miss has Brian Kelly's team at 5-2 entering Week 8 of college football.
Having said that, with one of their losses coming in non-conference play, there is still plenty to play for in Baton Rouge. LSU heads on the road to face Alabama in two weeks after the bye, which could have big ramifications in the SEC West. Namely, a win in that game, and the Tigers could be heading to Atlanta for the SEC Championship Game, likely facing off with Georgia for the second straight season.
Before that and the bye, though, LSU gets a bit of a respite in the schedule as they'll be in Death Valley against a non-Power 5 non-conference opponent. But fans tuning in to watch this game might notice something vastly different about Tiger Stadium.
Specifically, the end zones on the field are painted with a camo print. And fans have been asking why they changed from the normal scheme.
LSU has camo end zones in Death Valley to pay homage to Week 8 opponent, Army
LSU plays the Army Black Knights on Saturday in Week 8. As such, the camo end zones are paying homage to the service men and women along with the cadets at West Point, a nice touch from the Tigers for this game.
It's a great touch for a matchup we don't often see, adding a bit of intrigue and excitement to an otherwise nothing-burger of a college football matchup.
LSU will face Army for just the second time in program history
Saturday will be just the second time ever that LSU and Army have met on the football field. The first meeting was all the way back in 1931, a game won 20-0 by the Black Knights. It would be the shock of the century if we saw anything even close to that result in Week 8 of the 2023 season.