Why is the NBA Draft two days? A brief history of the new format
The 2024 NBA Draft is here. But while many prepare for just one night of activities, it's really a two-day event as young players wait eagerly to hear their names called.
Back in January, the NBA announced an expanded two-night format for the 2024 NBA Draft. There will be five minutes between draft picks in the first round, while round two will feature four minutes between picks up from the previous two minutes.
Why is the NBA Draft two days?
Teams can look at prospects and evaluate potential trade options during the night between the first and second rounds. From recent feedback about the draft format from basketball executives, NBA's Executive Vice President and Head of Basketball Operations Joe Dumars offered this new idea.
Now, with two days in the draft, teams are able to regroup between rounds and not feel as rushed as years before. They will have additional time to make decisions during the second round. In addition, the two nights of primetime coverage will also enhance the viewing experience and showcase the draftees who are also being drafted in the second round.
There are 58 available picks that will be spread across two rounds in the days.
NBA commissioner Adam Silver's statement
"We did hear from our teams that these second-round picks have become increasingly important," Silver said during All-Star Weekend. "And their ability to reset, not just to have more time, which we've offered between picks in the second round, going from two minutes to four minutes, but, in addition, the opportunity to reset after the first round in the draft, to reassess what their needs are and have that data, consider that, was something they were very interested. That was from the team standpoint."
Is this going to make a difference?
Breaking up the two rounds will give teams time to assess talent and pull off trades. Second-round draft picks are important from trade perspectives, and over the years, there have been many blockbuster trades from the second round. We have also seen how impactful players can be who are drafted in the second round.
So once the first round ends with the No. 30 pick by the Boston Celtics, the event will end for the night. The second round will then kick off Thursday afternoon, with the Toronto Raptors making the No. 31 selection.