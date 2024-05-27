Why is there a poppy patch on MLB uniforms today?

The Orioles are wearing the Memorial Day "Lest We Forget" Poppy patch. They are 2-2 since 2019 when the patch replaced the Armed Forces/Camo Caps & Jerseys. Today is their 4th time wearing the patch on the Home Whites. Last year was a 5-0 Home loss to Cleveland. #Birdland pic.twitter.com/kQ1bwmq5gy