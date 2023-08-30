Why isn’t Bill Belichick in Madden?
Bill Belichick has not appeared in EA Sports' Madden NFL video games for years. Here's the reason why.
By Scott Rogust
The 2023 NFL season is about to begin. The preseason ended this past Sunday, and each team cut down their rosters to 53 players for Week 1. That gets fans in football fever, as they begin to hype themselves up before the all-important season.
Fans are likely going to be playing fantasy football and holding their drafts to make sure they have bragging rights over their friends or coworkers. Others will purchase EA Sports' Madden NFL 24 simulation video game to get ready for the season. This allows fans to play as their favorite team to try to lead them to countless Super Bowl titles.
For those New England Patriots fans playing as the team and checking out the likeness of their favorite players, they may notice one person is absent. That's head coach Bill Belichick, who is instead being replaced by Peter Gaffney, a fictitious, custom coach. So, why isn't Belichick in the popular video game?
Why isn't Patriots head coach Bill Belichick in Madden 24?
The reason behind Belichick's absence is due to him not being a part of the NFL Coaches Association. EA Sports can only use the likenesses of coaches if they are part of the NFLCA. He hasn't signed a contract with the NFLCA and apparently has no plans to do so. Hence he won't be in Madden 24 and why fans are seeing Peter Gaffney on the sidelines in the game.
Belichick's last appearance in the Madden video game was in 2002. So, for over 20 years, Belichick has not been a part of the video game franchise.
Take a look at Belichick's likeness in all of its 2002 video game graphics glory.
Gaffney is just the latest replacement for Belichick. Other coaches used were Chad Masters, Hal Ophamer, Josh Moore, Griffin Murphy, and even "NE Coach." We can only imagine the number of Super Bowl titles that users helped these coaches win over the years.
There you have it Patriots fans. Until Belichick signs a contract with the NFLCA, you won't see him in the Madden video game. Time to go win some Lombardi Trophies with Gaffney.