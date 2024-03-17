Why isn’t Bronny James playing in March Madness 2024?
Bronny James won't be around much in March.
By Lior Lampert
USC guard and son of NBA superstar LeBron James, Bronny James, has been one of the most polarizing prospects in recent college basketball memory. However, he and the Trojans were largely disappointing in his this year.
Yes, that was the past tense – as in, James’ freshman season at USC is over. Despite the intrigue surrounding the program this season, the team will not be participating in March Madness in 2024, but why?
Losing 70-49 to the top-seeded Arizona Wildcats in the Pac-12 Tournament quarterfinals on Mar. 14 brought USC's season to a screeching halt.
Coming out of conference tournament play as Pac-12 champions was the only way USC and James could advance to The Big Dance. Instead, their campaign ended with nothing to show for it but a losing record (15-18, 8-12 in Pac-12). The season-ending loss to the Wildcats symbolized how turbulent the season was for the Trojans and their high-profile freshman.
James averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists while shooting 36.6 from the floor and 26.7 percent from beyond the arc in 19.3 minutes per game, leaving much to be desired considering he was a four-star recruit.
How does James proceed now that 2023-24 is officially in the rearview for him and the Trojans? Will he return for his sophomore year? Is entering the transfer portal and playing college hoops somewhere other than USC an option? Does he declare for the 2024 NBA Draft?
Many were eager to see James on college basketball’s biggest stage. Alas, we have been stripped of the opportunity after he and USC's elimination from 2024 March Madness contention due to being trounced by the Wildcats in the Pac-12 Tournament quarterfinals. And we may never get to see it based on his next move.