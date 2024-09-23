Why Joel Embiid's extension is proof 76ers are closer than ever to NBA championship
The Philadelphia 76ers' hectic and transformative offseason came to a poetic conclusion last week when Joel Embiid inked a three-year, $193 million extension that will keep him tethered to the Sixers through the 2028-29 campaign.
Embiid put out a statement Friday afternoon, reiterating his commitment to Philadelphia and his love for the fanbase.
"I started a Sixer and want to be right here for the rest of my career," the 7-footer said via an official press release. "I had no idea when I was drafted as a 20-year-old kid from Cameroon how lucky I was to be in Philadelphia. Through all the ups and downs, this city and the fans have been everything, and I am so grateful for how they’ve embraced me. I want to thank Josh (Harris), David (Blitzer), and the entire organization. Philadelphia is home and it’s time to bring this community an NBA championship."
Philadelphia invested full-stop in its core this summer, handing out over $600 million between Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and newcomer Paul George. The latter inked a four-year, $212 million contract to leave the Clippers and join the Sixers, while Maxey's season-long patience was rewarded with a cushy five-year, $204 million rookie-scale max. He waited months longer than many of his draft peers, just so Philly had the chance to land George and other free agents this summer.
Now that the Sixers' core is concrete, there is a new sense of urgency around this team. The excuses have run dry. But, so has much of the uncertainty that has plagued Philadelphia these last several years. After cycling through co-stars at record pace, Embiid finally has a sense of stability. Daryl Morey has never been afraid to rock the boat in the name of progress, but Embiid, George, and Maxey are all under contract for at least the next four years.
Jimmy Butler was a half-season rental. That god-awful Al Horford experiment lasted for a year. James Harden couldn't make it to his second full season without demanding a trade, primarily because the Sixers didn't feel comfortable giving him a four-year max contract. George ends the annual guessing game. He's here and he's here to stay.
Stable at last, Joel Embiid and the 76ers are primed for a deep run
The last time Philadelphia's No. 2 star was the same for multiple seasons in a row, his name was Ben Simmons. Now Embiid has a pair of annual All-Stars in the mix, with George and Maxey both operating in their own positional zones. Maxey is the table-setting point guard and twitchy perimeter scorer. George is the supercharged 3-and-D wing, while Embiid dominates the painted area and operates as the primary hub.
We discussed the big-picture impact of Embiid's extension in the latest episode of The Sixer Sense Podcast. To quote my co-host Lucas Johnson: "This core complements itself very well on paper. Now they're going to be together for a long time. Stability is key here; Joel has never had stability, now (the Sixers) give it to him."
It's hard to overstate the value of cohesion when projecting NBA contenders. The Denver Nuggets and Boston Celtics, our last two league champs, are examples of core groups who spent years together before breaking through in the Finals. Embiid has never been able to build up the sort of two-man rapport that Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray have. Maxey has been gradually building toward his starring role, though, and Paul George figures to adjust quickly to life in Embiid's orbit.
It could — frankly, it will — take some time for the pieces to come together in Philly. George is still new to Nick Nurse's system and the 76ers' star ecosystem. It won't be seamless straight away, and it could take a year or two for Philadelphia to achieve the continuity we're talking about with a Denver or Boston. That Philadelphia now has a chance to get there, though, and build around the same group for a sustained period of time is what makes this summer such an overwhelming success.
Does Joel Embiid sign his extension if the 76ers aren't able to land Paul George? Maybe not. Embiid has always been clear about his desire to remain in Philadelphia long term, but we have seen even the most loyal stars buckle under the strain of front office ineptitude (see: Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers). Had the Sixers' grand "cap space plan" returned a dud, and left Embiid without a bankable supporting cast, we are probably talking about what the future holds and if he ends up demanding a trade.
That is all out the window now. The Sixers have put together the most talented and balanced team of the Embiid era, made all the more impressive by how patiently and precisely Daryl Morey constructed this roster. Now he needs to stick with it. Philadelphia has all the pieces. The days of scouring the market for the next available star are done.
We should be talking about the 76ers in the same breath as the Celtics and Knicks in the Eastern Conference this season — and for years to come. We can never know for sure how a group of players will mesh in the NBA, but barring extreme misfortune on the health front, this Philadelphia team is finally ready to take off into the stratosphere and stay there. Embiid's career has oftentimes been defined by the chaos around him. Those stormy waters have cleared, replaced by smooth seas and a clear view of the horizon.
We know what the goal is for Philadelphia this season and for the next four years. We also know what it takes to get there. Injuries and myriad other factors will need to pan out favorably, but never has a Joel Embiid team been better positioned to reach the NBA Finals and potentially win it all.