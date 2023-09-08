Why is Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh suspended?
Another weekend, another Saturday without Jim Harbaugh roaming the Michigan Wolverines sidelines in khakis. Here is why Harbaugh is suspended and how much longer he will be out.
By John Buhler
For the better part of September, the Michigan Wolverines will have to make do with having their head coach Jim Harbaugh available due to his self-imposed suspension.
It is absolutely silly as to why Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh is suspended, but ... he is!
As if we needed another reminder of how completely worthless the NCAA is at its core, the Wolverines are going into yet another week without their star head coach on the sidelines. This is because Harbaugh put forth a self-imposed suspension to get ahead of the feckless NCAA's ruling when it came to cooperating about hamburgers. Yes, it is pretty much all about hamburgers, people...
So why is Harbaugh suspended in the first place? Why did it have to be of the self-imposed variety?
Here is everything you need to know in layman's terms when it comes to why Harbaugh is suspended.
Well, word on the street is Harbaugh used his own money to pay for recruits' meals at The Brown Jug in Ann Arbor, you know, to get some delicious burgers and whatnot on the head coach's dime. For as silly as it sounds, no, he cannot do that. While that should have been a slap on the wrist, Harbaugh being Harbaugh led to him not cooperating with the NCAA, which means they would stick it to him.
To avoid a longer suspension, Michigan and Harbaugh got out ahead of this will a self-imposed one.
How long is Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh suspended?
The self-imposed suspension Harbaugh is serving is a three-gamer. This means he will miss all three of the Wolverines' non-conference games before Big Ten play commences in earnest for Michigan. While that could have been dicey for many programs, the Wolverines play one of the softest non-conference slates of anyone in the Power Five: East Carolina, UNLV and Bowling Green. That is it...
They already defeated ECU with Jesse Minter as the interim head coach. Harbaugh's son Jay will be the interim for the first half of the UNLV game this weekend, with Mike Hart leading the way in the second. After having served a one-game, self-imposed suspension himself for rampant burger nonsense, Sherrone Moore will lead the Wolverines as the interim vs. Bowling Green in Week 3.
Harbaugh will be back on the sidelines in time for Michigan's first Big Ten game of 2023 vs. Rutgers.