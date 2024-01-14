Here’s why the Steelers don’t play today, Jan. 14
Despite many of the narratives surrounding the Pittsburgh Steelers from start to finish in the 2023 regular season, Mike Tomlin has this club in the NFL Playoffs once again. Sure, it's with a third-string quarterback (turned cult hero) in Mason Rudolph as the No. 7 seed in the AFC, but a postseason berth is a postseason berth.
When the schedule for Super Wild Card Weekend dropped, the Steelers were set to face the No. 2-seeded Buffalo Bills to kick off the Sunday slate of action at the traditional 1 p.m. ET start time. However, fans who knew that and were looking for the playoff game in that time slot won't find it there.
The Steelers are no longer playing on Sunday, Jan. 14, and fans are probably wondering, if they missed it, why that's the case. Don't worry, we have you covered.
Steelers playoff game was postponed due to severe weather
The Steelers playoff game against the Bills was postponed on Saturday with a dangerous and severe blizzard/snow storm hitting the Buffalo area on Saturday throughout the day. The decision was made after New York Governor Kathy Hochul putting a travel ban in effect for Buffalo with the storm hitting. And after seeing what the Bills' Highmark Stadium looked like on Saturday night, that seems like it was absolutely the right call, both to postpone the game and to limit travel.
Yeah, it's kind of hard to imagine the Steelers or any team playing football in that type of weather, especially with both teams having their playoff lives on the line. So when will the game now be played?
When do the Steelers play in the Wild Card playoffs after postponement?
The Steelers playoff game against the Bills has been postponed to Monday, Jan. 15. Kickoff will be at 4:30 p.m. ET, giving Buffalo plenty of time to make the field conditions playable after the snow storm. The game will still be broadcast on CBS even with the move to Monday and will serve as the opener for the nightcap on ABC/ESPN with the Eagles and Buccaneers playing in the NFC.