Why was Noah Lyles allowed to run the 200m final after testing positive for COVID-19?
By Scott Rogust
Noah Lyles of the United States was looking to win yet another gold medal in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France. Lyles qualified for the men's 200-meter finals after the semfinals on Wednesday, with a chance to win gold like he did in the 100-meter finals earlier.
Lyles didn't win gold, as he finished in third place to take home a bronze medal after finishing the 200-meter final in 19.70 seconds. Letsile Tebogo of Botswana won the gold after crossing the finish line in 19.46 seconds.
After the race, Lyles was spotted requiring medical attention and collapsing in a wheel chair. NBC's Lewis Johnson spoke with Lyles' mother, where she confirmed that the sprinter had tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. Despite being diagnosed with COVID-19, Lyles decided to run anyway.
Noah Lyles runs 200 meter final despite being diagnosed with COVID-19
Viewers may be wondering why Lyles was able to compete despite testing positive for COVID-19. Lyles does have a history of asthma, as well.
On July 20, French newspaper Le Monde reported that the Olympics would have no mandatory, preventative COVID-19 measures.
Paris 2024 chief communications director Anne Descamps told Reuters that "any athlete that has tested positive has to wear a mask." That, and Descamps said that they are urging everyone to "follow best practices."
The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) told TODAY about their protocols for athletes, which includes wash hands, wear face masks indoors, and to visit their sports medicine clinic if they were feeling under the weather. But when it comes to competing, the USOPC told TODAY "We will allow them to train and compete as long as they feel up to it."
Lyles confirmed that he wasn't feeling well early Tuesday morning, and was diagnosed with COVID-19, but didn't think about stepping away from the competition.
Lyles ran in the 200-meter semifinals and finals competitions despite being diagnosed with COVID-19. It's currently unknown if Lyles will compete in the 4x100 meter competition.