Wicked Super Bowl commercial: NFL fans gushing over newest movie reveal
Super Bowl 58 will leave Kansas City Chiefs fans and San Francisco 49ers fans either elated or devastated. But for Wicked fans, there's only one emotion from Super Bowl Sunday: HYPED.
The long-awaited trailer for the film version of the beloved musical dropped unexpectedly during the first quarter of the big game.
Simply put, it looks spectacular (even if it fell into the familiar trap of revealing basically none of the actual singing in the film).
Even if fans have to wait a bit longer to hear Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande belt out iconic tunes like "Popular" and "Defying Gravity," the tease was well worth it.
Twitter was in ecstasy, to say the least.
Twitter gushed over Wicked Super Bowl commercial
Wicked: Part One will be in theaters on Thanksgiving. For now, it was a gift to see anything at all.
The Wicked movie has been a long, long time in the making. The musical first premiered in 2003, based on the book of the same name by Gregory Maguire. It was a reimagining or alternative telling of the Wizard of Oz story. Idina Menzel played Elphaba, the soon-to-be Wicked Witch of the West, and Kristin Chenoweth played Glinda.
Almost immediately, the idea of a film adaptation emerged, but it wasn't until 2021 that Eviro was cast as Elphaba and Grande signed on as Glinda for a two-part film directed by Jon M. Chu.
While some will walk into work on Monday and want to talk all about the action on the football field, others will have their fill of chatting about how awesome the new Wicked movie looks.