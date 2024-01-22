Will Deebo Samuel play in NFC Championship Game? 49ers get complicated update
Deebo Samuel is an integral part of the San Francisco 49ers offense. After suffering a shoulder injury against the Packers, his status for the NFC Championship Game against the Lions is uncertain.
By Kinnu Singh
The San Francisco 49ers managed to pull out a 24-21 Divisional Round victory over the Green Bay Packers on Saturday night.
The No. 7 seed Packers entered the game on a four-game winning streak that included a 48-32 Wild Card demolition of the No. 2 seed Dallas Cowboys. Entering the fourth quarter, the Packers were leading 21-14 and quarterback Jordan Love was proving he was deserving of following in the footsteps of Aaron Rodgers. Then, Love unraveled with two interceptions that were reminiscent of Brett Favre.
Under head coach Kyle Shanahan, the 49ers were 0-30 when trailing by 7-plus points entering the fourth quarter. Shanahan's run-heavy scheme makes it difficult to erase a deficit when seconds on the clock matter as much as points on the scoreboard. Luckily, the clock hadn't mattered much for the 49ers during the 2023 regular season — San Francisco became the first team to make the playoffs in 13 seasons without overcoming a second-half deficit.
San Francisco managed to escape from the jaws of defeat with their first fourth-quarter comeback, but an injury to a key cog in their juggernaut offense could derail their Super Bowl hopes in the NFC Championship Game once again.
San Francisco's biggest concern came from an early injury to a key cog in their juggernaut offense. Wide receiver Deebo Samuel left the game after injuring his shoulder in the first quarter. Now, his status for the NFC Championship Game is uncertain.
WR Deebo Samuel has a "50-50" chance to play in the NFC Championship
Samuel finished the game with two passes for 24 yards, and the offense didn't look the same without him. Purdy managed 252 passing yards and a touchdown, but he looked uncomfortable in the pocket throughout the game.
Shanahan said after the game that Samuel wanted to return to the field but "couldn't do it." Samuel previously suffered a hairline fracture on the same shoulder in Week 6, but test came back negative this time, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
Rapaport claims there is "guarded optimism" for Deebo's chances and that the dynamic wide receiver has expressed optimism about his shoulder. ESPN's Adam Schefter paints a grimmer outlook.
The 49ers consider Deebo's chances of playing to be "50-50," according to Schefter.
The 49ers struggled in all three phases throughout the Divisional Round. The defense struggled to stay on their feet as the downpour caused a slick field. The special teams allowed a 73-yard kick return and rookie kicker Jake Moody missed a field goal.
San Francisco may need its offense to do more of the heavy-lifting in the NFC Championship against the Detroit Lions, especially if their special teams unit struggles again.
The Lions are capable of scoring points in a hurry, whether on the ground or through the air. They have a pair of dynamic running backs in David Montgomery and rookie Jahmyr Gibbs, with rookie tight end Sam LaPorta and receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown emerging as legitimate weapons for the passing attack. Detroit edge rusher Aiden Hutchinson will surely look to produce chaos in the 49ers backfield. Having a weapon like Samuel would ease some of the burden on quarterback Brock Purdy and running back Christian McCaffrey. Being able to move a dynamic receiver like Samuel around the formation would slow down the Lions' pass rush by requiring them to honor gap integrity.
The 49ers will hope that Samuel can return to the lineup and give their offense a spark. They likely don't want to enter another fourth quarter with a deficit.