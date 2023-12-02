Will Georgia still make the College Football Playoff with a loss to Alabama?
Could a loss to No. 8 Alabama in the SEC Championship Game eliminate No. 1 Georgia from College Football Playoff contention?
By Scott Rogust
Championship week has arrived, and the college football world is waiting to see which four teams will punch their ticket into the College Football Playoff. One spot was virtually locked up on Friday night, with the Washington Huskies defeating the Oregon Ducks in the Pac-12 Championship Game. But it was onto Saturday to see the other three teams that did just enough in the eyes of the CFP Selection Committee to earn a spot in the semifinals.
One of the big games takes place on Saturday afternoon, with the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs taking on the No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide. Georgia has been dominating opponents all year round, while Alabama has been feisty, picking up narrow and clutch wins throughout the year. It should be an exciting matchup.
With Playoff paths being mapped out, what will happen if Georgia loses to Alabama? Would they be left out altogether?
Would Georgia miss out on College Football Playoff with loss to Alabama?
In all likelihood, Georgia will make it into the College Football Playoff, win or lose. No team ranked first overall in the second-to-last CFP rankings has ever been left out one week later.
Georgia fans don't want to wait anxiously internally debating whether or not the CFP Selection Committee would leave the Bulldogs out. If those fans want to ease that anxiety, they have to root for No. 4 Florida State to lose to No. 14 Louisville in the ACC Championship Game later in the day. That would at least secure a clearer path.
But if Georgia were to lose and Florida State were to win, it could create a lengthy debate. Even so, Georgia will likely sneak in.
The No. 7 Texas Longhorns have made a case for the Playoff after they defeated the No. 18 Oklahoma State Cowboys 49-21 in the Big 12 Championship Game. They would benefit from a Florida State loss as well.
Alabama has the chance to create absolute chaos with an SEC Championship win. The team to win the SEC Championship has never been left out of the College Football Playoff in its history. That still shouldn't keep Georgia out of the College Football Playoff.