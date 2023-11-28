Will Howard transfer portal rumors: 3 destinations for Kansas State QB
It's transfer portal season in college football and already a wave of coveted quarterbacks have tossed their name in the mix.
Kansas State's Will Howard is expected to be one of the most heavily pursued passers in the portal this year after announcing his intentions to transfer on Monday.
Which programs look like a good fit for Howard as he searches for his new home?
3. Nebraska
Matt Rhule is trying to build something in Nebraska, but he won't be able to get very far until he finds a quarterback. He certainly didn't have anyone good enough this season. Jeff Sims threw one touchdown with six interceptions. Chubba Purdy had two touchdowns and three interceptions. Heinrich Haarberg at least had an even TD-INT ratio of 7-7 but he completed just 49 percent of his passes.
The 5-7 record makes a lot of sense when you look at those quarterback numbers.
So the No. 1 goal for the Cornhuskers in the transfer portal this year is a serious upgrade at QB. That's exactly what Howard would be.
Howard pulling the reverse Adrian Martinez would be pretty huge for Nebraska. The biggest issue is figuring out what Howard himself has to gain from leaving Kansas State for Nebraska. He's not likely to contend for much more in Lincoln as Manhattan.
Still, if better opportunities don't open up, Nebraska could be a good landing spot.