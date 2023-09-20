Will Robert Saleh bench Zach Wilson against the Patriots in Week 3?
Zach Wilson is set to start for the Jets in Week 3 against the Patriots, the second straight start since the Aaron Rodgers injury. Could it also be his last?
By James Nolan
Just a few weeks ago the New York Jets were being talked about as a potential Super Bowl favorite. Now they're back in the same position they were just a season ago, stuck with Zach Wilson.
The defense made a big-time appearance in Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills, but in Week 2, it was the opposite. The defense couldn't get off the field and the offense couldn't stay on the field. That is a recipe for disaster.
Now before you assume that New York's defense wasn't as good, take a look at the offense. Wilson and the Jets only converted one-third down on ten attempts... Now the defense was terrible, but the offense was just as bad.
Wilson finished the game with three interceptions, one touchdown, and 170 passing yards. Some will point to the defense Dallas put forth as they provided consistent pressure, even without blitzing.
With the expectations the Jets had headed into the season, the last thing they want to do is start the season 1-2. Losing Aaron Rodgers was a huge blow, but the team still has enough talent to reach the postseason.
Garrett Wilson is an absolute problem for opposing defenses, Breece Hall is one of the most explosive young running backs, and New York's defense could be a wrecking force. All they need is a quarterback who can move and protect the football, and time is running out for the former BYU QB.
Head coach Robert Saleh has to keep Wilson under center headed into Week 3 against the New England Patriots, but he cannot be afraid to pull the young quarterback out if he's holding the Jets back. The only other QB on the roster is Tim Boyle, which means he would be the one to slide in.
Will the Jets bench Zach Wilson in Week 3 vs. Patriots?
Last year against the Patriots, Wilson struggled to move the Jets offense down the field. In fact, the last time they squared off the young QB only tallied 77 passing yards in a 10-3 loss...
The Jets shouldn't be the laughingstock team in the NFL anymore with the talent on the roster. Week 3 is a winnable matchup for New York, and they cannot let one guy, Wilson, hold them back yet again.
New York's defense is ready to win now. Against Dallas, they certainly had some hiccups, but when the offense can't stay on the field, we all know it affects the defense.
Boyle only has three career starts at the age of 28, but he might be a better option than the current one. When Wilson was benched for Mike White last season, the Jets offense looked a lot better. I'm not saying the journeymen should start the rest of the way, but he might just be the best option right now.