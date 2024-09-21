Will Johnson injury sends Michigan fans into a panic
By Scott Rogust
The Michigan Wolverines were looking to give the USC Trojans a not-so-warm welcome in the Big Ten Conference. IF the majority of the game was anything to go by, the Wolverines defense was making things difficult for the Trojans offense, led by quarterback Miller Moss.
Defensive back and top NFL Draft prospect Will Johnson helped pad Michigan's lead to 20-10 midway through the third quarter after intercepting Moss' pass and returning it 42 yards for a touchdown. But later in the game, Michigan fans watching at home were shown Johnson walking to the locker room.
The CBS broadcast revealed that Johnson was heading to the team's x-ray room with an apparent injury. Johnson's family, who was in attendance, headed to the x-ray room to meet with the player.
Will Johnson leaves Michigan's game vs. USC with apparent injury
There is no update as to what kind of injury Johnson is dealing with, but it was bad enough for him to get x-rays at Michigan Stadium. With Johnson out, Michigan's defense suffered.
Upon Johnson leaving, USC took a 24-20 lead on a 24-yard pass from Moss to Ja'Kobi Lane with a little over seven minutes remaining in regulation.
This story will be updated with additional information.