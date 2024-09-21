Will Justin Jefferson play this week? Everything fantasy managers and Vikings fans need to know
The most valuable player on the Minnesota Vikings, without a doubt, is their superstar wide receiver Justin Jefferson. All that Jefferson has done since joining the league in 2020 is completely transcend the pass-catching postion. Jefferson has gone for more than 1,000 receiving yards each year of his career, despite only playing 10 games last season.
But last week, Vikings fans and Jefferson fantasy managers collectively held their breath as he limped off the field late in the third quarter with an apparent leg injury.
After the game, Jefferson was diagnosed with a quad contusion, which is a much better option than just about any other leg injury. Typically, quad contusions won't cause missed time for professional football players. But Jefferson carried an injury designation for most of the week, and it had many football fans wondering if he would be active for the Vikings' Week 3 matchup.
Will Justin Jefferson play in Week 3 against the Houston Texans?
Heading into the weekend, Jefferson's injury designation was taken away, removing the label of "questionable" that's followed him all week. So, to the Vikings fans and Justin Jefferson fantasy owners, yes, Jefferson will be active, and he will play in the Vikings' Week 3 matchup with the Houston Texans.
Jefferson shouldn't be limited in any sort of capacity. He will be able to handle his typical workload, and he won't be limited in snaps or specific routes. It should be treated like any typical Jefferson game.
Through two games, Jefferson has already proved that he's "quarterback proof," meaning that it really doesn't matter who's throwing him the ball. At the end of the day, he's going to get his fair share regardless.
Jefferson will likely be matched up with the incredibly talented cornerback, Derek Stingley Jr., for most of the game on Sunday. It's definitely going to be an intriguing matchup to follow considering the fact that they spent time as teammates at LSU. Stingley likely spent quite a bit of time during his freshman season of college watching and learning from his older teammate.
But, to keep everybody on the same page, Jefferson will be suiting up this week. He will be active, and it should be treated like a normal game.
Fantasy managers, don't look too deep into it. If you have Jefferson, start him. There isn't going to be a snap count or any limitations.