Eau de Sandwich: Will Levis takes food oddity to the perfume counter
By Lior Lampert
From what we know about Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis, he's an interesting character.
In 2021, Levis posted a video of himself eating a rather ripe banana -- with the peel on it.
"I don't fear the brown spots on bananas. They fear me," Levis captioned the clip on TikTok.
Okay?
The following year, Levis went viral for admitting that he's oddly "known" for occasionally mixing mayonnaise into his coffee. That's quite a distinctive combination, to put it kindly.
Levis' affinity for mayo reached new heights after his confession, earning a lifetime deal with Hellmann's, one of the most popular suppliers of the condiment. And on Tuesday, their partnership went above and beyond to highlight how much the Titans signal-caller loves the sauce.
"The fragrance you've been craving is here," Hellmann's states to announce their new mayo-infused cologne collaboration with Levis.
Who exactly has been yearning to smell like mayo? Wanting the aroma of the dressing to be on your skin sounds bizarre, no offense.
Shockingly and impressively, the Parfum de Mayonnaise sold out shortly after release. So apparently, people who desire to give off the scent of their favorite sandwich topping exist. Who would've thought?
While it's fun to troll Levis for his strange and well-documented dietary habits, the Titans gunslinger claims he doesn't actually do these things.
Dani Mohr of The Tennessean cited Levis saying he's typically "one cream, one sugar type of guy" regarding his cup of joe. Moreover, he doesn't eat unpeeled bananas, calling it "another little stupid thing."
In other words, Levis' obsession with mayonnaise has gotten overplayed. Nonetheless, it's proven an effective marketing strategy, making it hard to knock his hustle.
Kudos to Levis and Hellman's for leaning into the gross joke and turning it into a profitable entrepreneurial venture.