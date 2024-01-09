Will Lions fans boo Matthew Stafford? Wife Kelly responds to supposed jersey ban
Kelly Stafford responded to a Detroit Lions fan account calling for a self-imposed Matthew Stafford jersey ban ahead of the Wild Card Round matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.
By Scott Rogust
The 2023 NFL regular season has reached its conclusion, and the playoffs are about to begin. This weekend, the Wild Card Round kicks off, and there are plenty of enticing matchups. But the one game that earned primetime status on Sunday was the Detroit Lions vs. Los Angeles Rams matchup. This will be the second time that these two teams face off since the trade in which both teams swapped quarterbacks, Matthew Stafford and Jared Goff. Not only that, but this is the first time that Stafford will return to Detroit since the trade.
There's no denying how much intrigue there will be in the game. Will the Lions win their first playoff game since 1991? Or will Stafford and the Rams pull off the upset? This will be a homecoming for Stafford, who you would think would receive a positive reaction from Lions fans.
But one Lions fan account is calling on fellow fans to not wear Lions Stafford jerseys to the game. This caught the attention of Kelly Stafford, who expressed disappointment in the account for making such a request.
"Well this is sad because it's the completely opposite of how we feel about this city, but Matthew has always been the bigger person and will continue to be that," writes Stafford. "Praying for an incredible game with zero injuries."
Kelly Stafford reacts to fans' Lions-Matthew Stafford jersey ban request for Wild Card Round game
Again, this is a request from one Instagram account, so who knows how widespread this will travel. But, Stafford's wife took the time to express disappointment in the request, while wishing for a great game.
Stafford began his career with the Lions as the first-overall pick in the 2008 NFL Draft out of Georgia. While Stafford did deal with injuries early on in his career, he did help lead the Lions to the playoffs in three seasons but was unable to pick up a win. In his 12 seasons in Detroit, Stafford threw for 45,109 yards, 282 touchdowns, and 144 interceptions while completing 62.6 percent of his passes. Stafford has a 74-90-1 overall record with the Lions.
After the 2020 season, the Lions and Rams pulled off a blockbuster trade. The Rams acquired Stafford from the Lions in exchange for Goff, a 2021 third-round pick, a 2022 first-round pick, and a 2023 first-round pick.
In Stafford's first season with the Rams, the team won Super Bowl 56 after beating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20. This was Stafford's first Super Bowl title. As for the Lions, the team accelerated their rebuild with their draft selections, and Goff thrived with the change of scenery.
Now, the two teams will compete in Detroit on Sunday night, with the winner advancing to the Divisional Round. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. ET and will air on NBC. We will see what kind of reaction Stafford gets during the game.